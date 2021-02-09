Chuck Wendig
Chuck Wendig is the New York Times,USA Today, and Los Angeles Times bestselling author of numerous novels for adults and young adults, including the Star Wars: Aftermath trilogy, the Miriam Black series, Wanderers, and The Book of Accidents. Dust & Grim is his middle grade debut.Read More
By the Author
Dust & Grim
Miss Peregrine meets The Graveyard Book in this middle grade adventure about rival siblings running a monster mortuary—written by bestselling author Chuck Wendig.Thirteen-year-old Molly doesn't know…