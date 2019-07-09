The Only Black Girls in Town

Award-winning YA author, Brandy Colbert’s debut Middle Grade novel, about the only two black girls in town who discover a collection of hidden journals revealing shocking secrets of the past.



Beach loving surfer Alberta has been the only black girl in town for years. Alberta’s best friend Laramie is the closest thing she has to a sister, but there are some things even she can’t understand. When the bed and breakfast next door finds new owners, Alberta is ecstatic to learn the family is black, and they have a 12-year-old daughter just like her.



Alberta is positive she and the new girl, Edie, will be fast friends. But her dads are quick to warn her: “all skinfolk ain’t kinfolk”. While Alberta is an upbeat sporty beach lover, Edie is all black dresses and lipstick.



When the girls discover secret journals in Edie’s attic, their curiosity gets the best of them and they put their differences aside. Soon they discover shocking and painful secrets of the past, and the role racism played in it.