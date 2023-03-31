Best Baby Shower Gift Books
Like your own TBR list, a baby’s bookshelf is ever evolving, ever-growing, just like babies themselves! So, to help the babies and future babies in your life grow their own TBR list, here are some amazing books to gift expecting families. From stories of big heroes for little leaders to modern classics, these books will delight parents and children alike.
Play time. Game time. Nap time. Tummy time! All ages of family members will want to recite this jaunty, infectious verse during pediatrician-recommended “tummy time,” the minimum of three to five minutes two or three times per day that newborns should rest on their tummy to build neck, arm, and torso muscles. This fun exploration of babies’ daily activities, accompanied by bright and witty illustrations of a diverse range of babies and families, is a must-have for all new parents and infants as they develop strong, healthy bodies.
Strong Baby
by Robin Arzón
Illustrated by Addy Rivera Sonda
There’s a new addition to our strong family! Now that Pequeño is born, mom and baby are ready to move together. From tummy time, to sitting up and crawling, to those exciting first steps, baby is growing stronger every day. And mom and dad are right there with her, laughing, dancing, working out, and resting. Because this family is stronger together.Preaching progress over perfection, Robin Arzón uses her popular Peloton mantras to pair with baby’s first physical milestones, encouraging parents and baby to move together.
My Name Is Malala
by Malala Yousafzai
Illustrated by Mariam Quraishi
With simple text alongside irresistible art, Nobel Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai’s first board book offers parents and educators a way to show that extraordinary figures are real people who are both relatable and inspiring. Malala is a daughter, a sister, a friend, a student, and, of course, an activist.The last spread features a brief bio to provide more context for parents, caretakers, and educators who want to start a conversation about Malala’s activism.
Skin Again
by Bell Hooks
Illustrated by Chris Raschka
The skin I’m in is just a covering. It cannot tell my story. If you want to know who I am, you have got to come inside and open your heart way wide.
Race matters, but what’s most important is who we are on the inside. Looking beyond skin, going straight to the heart, we find in each other the treasures stored down deep. Learning to cherish those treasures, to be all we imagine ourselves to be, makes us free.
This award-winning book celebrates all that makes us unique and different and offers a strong, timely and timeless message of loving yourself and others.
Elephant Goes Potty
by James Patterson
Illustrated by Sydney Hanson
Everyone seems to think that today is the BIG day for Ellie to go potty…everyone, except for Ellie. Her family can cheer her on, sing to her, and even buy her ice cream, but Ellie won’t go—until that exciting moment when she’s finally ready. Ellie’s ultimate success just might inspire the toddler in your life to make today their first ever potty day!
With adorable illustrations, a winning elephant family, and triumphant ending, this sturdy board book by the world’s bestselling author is the perfect choice for any family looking to bring fun and positivity to potty training.
A Is for Ambitious
by Meena Harris
Illustrated by Marissa Valdez
The #1 bestselling team behind Ambitious Girl is back to take AG on a new adventure. A is for ambitious—and so much more in this fun and empowering picture book that reclaims words often used to undermine girls and women from A to Z. When they’re ready to take on the world, ambitious readers will have the vocabulary to do so.
This book offers ambitious children everywhere inspiration as they pursue their goals and dreams. With a powerful message for us all, this is a perfect read aloud for showing children the power of words.
I Sang You Down from the Stars
by Tasha Spillett-Sumner
Illustrated by Michaela Goade
As she waits for the arrival of her new baby, a mother-to-be gathers gifts to create a sacred bundle. A white feather, cedar and sage, a stone from the river . . .
Each addition to the bundle will offer the new baby strength and connection to tradition, family, and community. As they grow together, mother and baby will each have gifts to offer each other.
Tasha Spillett-Sumner and Michaela Goade, two Indigenous creators, bring beautiful words and luminous art together in a resonant celebration of the bond between mother and child.