Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Skin Again

Skin Again

Illustrated by

by

Cover design or artwork by

The skin I’m in is just a covering. It cannot tell my story. The skin I’m in is just a covering. If you want to know who I am, you have got to come inside and open your heart way wide. Celebrating all that makes us unique and different, Skin Again offers new ways to talk about race and identity. Race matters, but only so much–what’s most important is who we are on the inside. Looking beyond skin, going straight to the heart, we find in each other the treasures stored down deep. Learning to cherish those treasures, to be all we imagine ourselves to be, makes us free. This award-winning book, with its myriad of faces, introduces a strong message of loving yourself and others that will appeal to parents of our youngest readers.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Self-esteem & Self-reliance

On Sale: June 4th 2017

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368013123

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews