The Ultimate Secret Baby Romance Checklist

by Team FindYourForeverTrope.com

*** Warning *** Before you look any further, it is entirely possibly that you do not want to know if there is a secret baby in a book before you read it. That’s why we want you to think long and hard before you continue with the following list.
Okay, hi! You are here because you like secret babies in your romance reading. Why do we love this trope? Babies are cute! This trope proves something society hasn’t always told us true: you can have a baby in a non-traditional manner and still have your HEA. And, sometimes, just sometimes, there’s a little bit of comedy thrown in with this trope because secrets are hard to keep!

Here’s hope you find a new fav from this bunch! Happy reading!