The Corner of Holly and Ivy
A feel-good Christmas romance
Sometimes love is just around the corner . . .
With her dreams of being a wedding dress designer suddenly over, Arianna Bell isn’t expecting a holly jolly Christmas. Instead, her heart feels about three sizes too small. That is until her high school sweetheart Connor Gallagher returns to town and she finds his mere presence still makes her pulse race. But just when she starts dreaming of kissing under the mistletoe, he announces that he will be her opponent in the upcoming mayoral race….
Hot-shot attorney Connor Gallagher has something to prove. He’s tired of playing runner-up to his high-achieving brothers. So when the opportunity to enter the campaign comes up, he takes it. Even if it means running against the only woman he’s ever loved. But with a little help from Harmony Harbor’s local matchmakers and a lot of holiday cheer, Connor and Arianna may just get the happy ever after they both deserve.
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Heartfelt and delightful!"—RaeAnne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author
"Top Pick! 4 1/2 Stars! Mason has a knockout with the first book in her Harmony Harbor series."—RT Book Reviews on Mistletoe Cottage
"I've fallen in love with Debbie Mason's Harmony Harbor. She's created a group of interesting, realistic characters and woven them into a perfectly imperfect fabric of life in her small east-coast town."—The Romance Dish
"[A] delightful return to a small town that I adore. Frankly, I've never met a Debbie Mason story that I didn't enjoy, and this one is no exception. I had fun with Connor and Arianna, cried a bit, laughed out loud and experienced the magic of a small-town Christmas season. If that doesn't equal a great Christmas Romance, then I don't know what does."—KeeperBookshelf.com
"Mason takes her romances to a whole new level with plenty of content to make for a more action-packed romance than just two people falling in love. So again this was another fun trip to Harmony Harbor that I'm sure romance readers will enjoy."—CarriesBookReviews.com