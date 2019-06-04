Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Starlight Bridge
From the “heartfelt and delightful” (New York Times bestselling author RaeAnne Thayne) author of the Christmas, Colorado and the Harmony Harbor series comes a second chance for a couple once torn apart by secrets — but irrevocably tied together by their love.
Hidden in Graystone Manor is a book containing all the dark secrets of Harmony Harbor, and Ava DiRossi is determined to find it. No one-especially not her ex-husband, Griffin Gallagher-can ever discover what really tore her life apart all those years ago. With Griffin back in town, it’s more important than ever that she find the book before someone else does. Because her ex is still angry with her for leaving him. And he still has no idea Ava never stopped loving him…
Ava is no longer the vibrant, happy woman Griffin had once loved and married, and he would do anything to bring back the sparkle to her brilliant green eyes. But what’s never changed are the sexy sparks of attraction between Ava and Griffin, and he won’t give her up again without a fight. He knows there’s the real possibility of a future together… if the truth doesn’t burn the bridge between them forever.
"4 Stars! Mason gives Ava and Griffin a second chance at love. There's a mystery surrounding the sale of the estate...that adds a special appeal to the book."—RTBookReviews.com
"Heartfelt and delightful!"—RaeAnne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author
"4 Stars! Romance readers will absolutely love this story of matchmaking and passion rekindled. Wedding Bells in Christmas is the very definition of a well-fought-for HEA."—RT Book Reviews
"4 1/2 Stars! HJ Recommends! I highly recommend Wedding Bells in Christmas by Debbie Mason to everyone. It's adorable and hot, a very fun read overall."—HarlequinJunkie.com
"4 1/2 Stars! Mason once again brings us an emotional journey with sizzle, humor and a thread of suspense."—TheRomanceDish.com on Wedding Bells in Christmas
"Another great read by Debbie Mason."—NightOwlReviews.com on Wedding Bells in Christmas
"4 Stars! Take another trip to Christmas, Colorado, and you'll be guaranteed a wonderful time."—RT Book Reviews on It Happened at Christmas
"4 Stars! A quintessential romance with everything readers love: familiar and likable characters, clever dialogue and a juicy plot."—RT Book Reviews on Christmas in July
"4 Stars! This is a wonderful story to read this holiday season, and the romance is timeless. This is one of those novels readers will enjoy each and every page of and tell friends about."—RT Book Reviews on The Trouble with Christmas
"Will please fans of zippy small-town stories."—Publishers Weekly on The Trouble with Christmas
"Christmas, Colorado, will get you in the spirit for love all year long."—Jill Shalvis, New York Times bestselling author
"Come celebrate a Christmas you won't forget."—Roxanne St. Claire, New York Times bestselling author
"I've fallen in love with Debbie Mason's Harmony Harbor. She's created a group of interesting, realistic characters and woven them into a perfectly imperfect fabric of life in her small east-coast town."—The Romance Dish