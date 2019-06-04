Starlight Bridge

From the “heartfelt and delightful” (New York Times bestselling author RaeAnne Thayne) author of the Christmas, Colorado and the Harmony Harbor series comes a second chance for a couple once torn apart by secrets — but irrevocably tied together by their love.





Hidden in Graystone Manor is a book containing all the dark secrets of Harmony Harbor, and Ava DiRossi is determined to find it. No one-especially not her ex-husband, Griffin Gallagher-can ever discover what really tore her life apart all those years ago. With Griffin back in town, it’s more important than ever that she find the book before someone else does. Because her ex is still angry with her for leaving him. And he still has no idea Ava never stopped loving him…





Ava is no longer the vibrant, happy woman Griffin had once loved and married, and he would do anything to bring back the sparkle to her brilliant green eyes. But what’s never changed are the sexy sparks of attraction between Ava and Griffin, and he won’t give her up again without a fight. He knows there’s the real possibility of a future together… if the truth doesn’t burn the bridge between them forever.



