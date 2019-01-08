Christmas in Harmony Harbor

Fans of RaeAnne Thayne and Debbie Macomber will love this USA Today bestselling author’s latest holiday romance about enemies-to-lovers who fall for each other in a small Massachusetts coastal town.





Three Christmas wishes. Two total opposites. One magical holiday.



It’s Evangeline Christmas’s favorite time of the year, but instead of wrapping presents and decking the halls, she’s worrying about saving her year-round holiday shop from powerful real estate developer Caine Elliot. Although the town has rallied around Evie, her attempts to stop Caine have been in vain. Now she’s risking everything on an unusual proposition she hopes the wickedly handsome CEO can’t refuse…





How hard can it be to fulfill three wishes from the Angel Tree in Evie’s shop? Caine’s certain he’ll win and the property will be his by Christmas Eve. Yet bringing joy to others also brings back the biggest disappointments in Caine’s own holidays past and challenges him to forgive and forget in order to enjoy the present festivities. But just as he dares to dream that Evie could be his Christmas future, a secret from Caine’s childhood threatens their merrily-ever-after.