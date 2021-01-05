Mistletoe Cottage

Revisit the "heartfelt and delightful!" (RaeAnne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author) town of Harmony Harbor with the very first book in this fan-favorite series.

Sophie DiRossi loved growing up in Harmony Harbor. But after fleeing in disgrace many years ago, it is the last place she wants to be. Left homeless by a fire, she's forced to go back to the small coastal town that harbors a million secrets, including her own. Sophie sees this secret reflected every day in her daughter's blue eyes — and she must keep it hidden from the only man she has ever loved.



Sophie's return is a shock for everyone . . . especially Liam Gallagher. The firefighter had some serious feelings for Sophie — and seeing her again sparks a desire so fierce it takes his breath away. Now Liam will do whatever it takes to show Sophie that they deserve a second chance at love, even if everything they've concealed threatens to keep them apart. In this special town at this special time of the year, Sophie and Liam can only hope for a little holiday magic . . .



Includes the bonus story, "Christmas in Highland Falls"!