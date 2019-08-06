Primrose Lane

Revisit the “heartfelt and delightful!” (RaeAnne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author) Harmony Harbor series in a touching story of a woman who finds herself the unexpected guardian of a little girl — and the handsome doctor next door who only wants to help them both heal.

Love is the best medicine…

Olivia Davenport has finally gotten her life back together. She’s left her painful past behind, started over in Harmony Harbor, and become the town’s most sought-after event planner. But her past catches up with her when Olivia learns that she’s now guardian of her ex’s young daughter. With her world spinning, Olivia must reconcile her old life with her new one. And she doesn’t have time for her next-door neighbor, no matter how handsome he is.





Olivia may act like she’s got everything under control, but Dr. Finn Gallagher knows a person in over her head when he sees one. He’d really like to be the shoulder she leans on, but Olivia makes it clear she doesn’t want his help. Since he’s returned to town, his waiting room has been full of single women feigning illness. Yet the one woman he’s interested in is avoiding him. But with a little help from some matchmaking widows and a precocious little girl, Finn might just win Olivia over.