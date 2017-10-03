Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Harmony Harbor

Meet The Author: Debbie Mason

Debbie Mason is the bestselling author of the Christmas, Colorado series. Her books have been praised for their “likable characters, clever dialogue and juicy plots” (RT Book Reviews). She also writes historical paranormals as Debbie Mazzuca. Her MacLeod series has received several nominations for best paranormal as well as a Holt Medallion Award of Merit. When she isn’t writing or reading, Debbie enjoys spending time with her very own real-life hero, their four wonderful children, an adorable grandbaby, and a yappy Yorkie named Bella.

Discover More

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Heartfelt and delightful!"
RaeAnne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author
"Quirky, funny, sweet, and overflowing with a colorful cast."—Library Journal
"Top Pick! 4 1/2 Stars! Mason has a knockout with the first book in her Harmony Harbor series."
RT Book Reviews on Mistletoe Cottage
"I've fallen in love with Debbie Mason's Harmony Harbor. She's created a group of interesting, realistic characters and woven them into a perfectly imperfect fabric of life in her small east-coast town."—The Romance Dish
"Hurray for SANDPIPER SHORE, a Cinderella story loaded with intrigue."—FreshFiction.com
Read More Read Less
Sandpiper Shore

Sandpiper Shore

by

In this instant USA Today bestseller, that RaeAnne Thayne hails as “heartfelt and delightful,” a wedding planner breaks her #1 rule: Never, ever fall for the groom.

There’s nothing Jenna Bell loves more than a happily-ever-after. That’s why being a wedding planner is her dream job – until the groom is Logan Gallagher. She’s had a crush on him since . . . well, forever. And now she has to make his day magical as he walks down the aisle without her.

As a secret service agent, Logan’s already married – to his career. A wife was never in his plan, until he finds out he needs to marry the woman he’s been protecting. He takes his latest assignment in stride, but when he sees Jenna again, he can’t deny the attraction sparking between them. Can he really say “I do” if it means saying goodbye to the woman of his dreams?
Read More

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

On Sale: June 26th 2018

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 384

ISBN-13: 9781538744222

Forever Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy