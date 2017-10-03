Sandpiper Shore

In this instant USA Today bestseller, that RaeAnne Thayne hails as “heartfelt and delightful,” a wedding planner breaks her #1 rule: Never, ever fall for the groom.





There’s nothing Jenna Bell loves more than a happily-ever-after. That’s why being a wedding planner is her dream job – until the groom is Logan Gallagher. She’s had a crush on him since . . . well, forever. And now she has to make his day magical as he walks down the aisle without her.As a secret service agent, Logan’s already married – to his career. A wife was never in his plan, until he finds out he needs to marry the woman he’s been protecting. He takes his latest assignment in stride, but when he sees Jenna again, he can’t deny the attraction sparking between them. Can he really say “I do” if it means saying goodbye to the woman of his dreams?