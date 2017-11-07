Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Heart of Glass
Edition: Unabridged
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Top Pick! Change of Heart is sexy, emotional, and the perfect follow-up to Unbreak My Heart. Fans of Colleen Hoover, Jamie McGuire, and K.A. Tucker will enjoy Change of Heart."—HarlequinJunkie.com
"4 1/2 Stars! Top Pick! Nicole Jacquelyn has penned an emotionally provocative story... I was hooked from page one as this amazing author put me through the wringer. It was a tumultuous ride that left this reader satisfied and craving more."—Night Owl Reviews on Unbreak My Heart
"Unbreak My Heart is a heartbreaking, heartwarming, heart-twisting love affair that proves love stands the test of time."—Heidi McLaughlin, New York Times bestselling author on Unbreak My Heart
"This book is sure to stay in the minds of readers for a long time, just based off of the uniqueness of the protagonists alone.... The author also does a great job delving into the dynamics of adoption."—RT Book Reviews on Change of Heart