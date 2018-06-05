The Fearless King

From the New York Times bestselling author of The Marriage Contract comes a sexy romance full of family secrets, riveting suspense, and a pretend boyfriend who makes one woman start to feel things that are all too real.
Named one of the “Hottest Romances of 2019” by Goodreads!
Named one of the “Best Romantic Suspense Novels” by The Booklist Reader!
Journey King is an expert at managing the family business. But when her father returns to Houston hell-bent on making a play for the company, Journey will do anything to stop him, even if that means going to Frank Evans for help. Frank deals in information, the dirtier the better. Rugged and rock solid, he’s by far her best ally — and also the most dangerous.
Frank knows better than to get tangled up with the Kings. But something about Journey’s rare vulnerability drags him deep into enemy territory…and into her darkest past. Pretending to be her boyfriend may be necessary for their plan to work, but Frank soon finds helping Journey is much more than just another job — and he’ll do whatever it takes to keep her safe.
What's Inside
Praise
"There's nothing typical about this damsel/knight romance, and watching Journey learn to trust herself and Frank choose to let down his guard when each has so much at stake is deeply satisfying."— Publishers Weekly
"The O'Malley series is one of my all-time favorites. The stories are fast-paced, gritty, sexy and downright riveting."—USA Today Happy Ever After
"There's glitz, glamour, and machinations aplenty in this soapy, highly entertaining tale."—BookPage
"Katee Robert writes some of the most enthralling and sexiest romantic suspense."—Frolic
"Two business rivals, matched in wits, passion and emotional scars, must let down their guards and trust each other in order to save one's company."—Shelf Awareness
"This romantic thriller full of dark secrets and sizzling tension keeps the pulse rate high."—Amazon Book Review
"Off-the-charts sensuality and potent danger."—The Booklist Reader
"Robert combines strong chemistry, snappy plotting, and imperfect yet appealing characters... This installment is easily readable as a standalone, and it's a worthy addition to a sexy series."—Publishers Weekly on Undercover Attraction
"Dark, dirty, and dead sexy."—Tiffany Reisz, bestselling author of The Original Sinners series, on The Marriage Contract
"Robert proves she is one of the bright new stars of romance, and readers who love tortured heroes ...will snap up the latest in her brilliantly imaginative and blisteringly hot O'Malley series."—Booklist on An Indecent Proposal