The Fearless King

From the New York Times bestselling author of The Marriage Contract comes a sexy romance full of family secrets, riveting suspense, and a pretend boyfriend who makes one woman start to feel things that are all too real.





Named one of the “Hottest Romances of 2019” by Goodreads!

Named one of the “Best Romantic Suspense Novels” by The Booklist Reader!





Journey King is an expert at managing the family business. But when her father returns to Houston hell-bent on making a play for the company, Journey will do anything to stop him, even if that means going to Frank Evans for help. Frank deals in information, the dirtier the better. Rugged and rock solid, he’s by far her best ally — and also the most dangerous.





Frank knows better than to get tangled up with the Kings. But something about Journey’s rare vulnerability drags him deep into enemy territory…and into her darkest past. Pretending to be her boyfriend may be necessary for their plan to work, but Frank soon finds helping Journey is much more than just another job — and he’ll do whatever it takes to keep her safe.