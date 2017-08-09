Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Last King
Opposites attract in this sexy new contemporary romance series from the New York Times bestselling author of The Marriage Contract.Read More
The rebel. That’s how Samara Mallick has always thought of Beckett King. And he’s absolutely living up to his unpredictable ways when he strides into her office and asks for help after inheriting his father’s company. She can’t help wondering if it’s a legit request or just a ploy to get her into bed. Not that she’d mind either one. After all, she likes to live on the edge too.
But soon the threats to the Kings are mounting, and the two find family secrets darker than they ever imagined and dangerous enough to get them both killed.
“The Last King is an exceptionally well-paced romance full of passion, intrigue, drama and a page-turning plot that kept me reading into the very early hours of the morning.” — Guilty Pleasures Book Reviews
What readers are saying about The Last King… “The Last King has everything I love in a book suspense, angst, romance.” “If you like your romances steamy with some hate-to-love dynamics, scandalous family feuds and headstrong characters, this is a book for you.” “The fire, the angst, the PASSION. The Last King has all that and so, so much more.” “An intense, thrilling and passionate read…I couldn’t get enough of Beckett and Samara!”
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Top Pick! Beckett and Samara are a fantastic, modern couple. They clash in the boardroom and the bedroom, are total equals, and their bring-it-on spirit makes every interaction lively and exciting - whether clothes are on or off.... The heart of this romance is the development of trust between Beckett and Samara, and Robert expertly unfolds it, revealing the emotional connection on both sides under the flash and fire of their irresistible chemistry. 4 1/2 stars"—RT Book Reviews on The Last King
"THE LAST KING is sure to draw you in from the first sentence and hold your attention at a steady pace until the end. A story that is intense, gripping, and full of unexpected steamy romance, making this a series that is sure to gain many followers."—Fresh Fiction
"The Last King looks to be another sultry, high stakes series from Robert with plenty of familial machinations to come. I haven't heard how many books we're to expect but I am looking forward to the next story, and I think fans of her mafia O'Malleys will not be disappointed. For new fans, this is the perfect time to jump into the series and get to know the Kings of Texas from the start."—All About Romance
"The Last King has everything I love in a book suspense, angst, romance all in a neat package with all loose ends tied up that I cannot see one thing didn't work in this book."—Kate's Corner
"This book is an absolutely unexpected surprise wrapped between two covers! Worth 5-unforgettable stars!"—Up All Night With Books
"The Last King has Katee Robert's signature style of getting to the point of the story while giving readers every bit of sexy along the way. Throw in a little corporate intrigue and this becomes an engaging read for romance readers of all kinds."—Lovey Dovey Books
"The Last King is an exceptionally well-paced romance full of passion, intrigue, drama and a page-turning plot that kept me reading into the very early hours of the morning."—DiDi, Guilty Pleasures Book Reviews