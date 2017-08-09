The Last King

Opposites attract in this sexy new contemporary romance series from the New York Times bestselling author of The Marriage Contract.



The rebel. That’s how Samara Mallick has always thought of Beckett King. And he’s absolutely living up to his unpredictable ways when he strides into her office and asks for help after inheriting his father’s company. She can’t help wondering if it’s a legit request or just a ploy to get her into bed. Not that she’d mind either one. After all, she likes to live on the edge too.

But soon the threats to the Kings are mounting, and the two find family secrets darker than they ever imagined and dangerous enough to get them both killed.

“The Last King is an exceptionally well-paced romance full of passion, intrigue, drama and a page-turning plot that kept me reading into the very early hours of the morning.” — Guilty Pleasures Book Reviews

What readers are saying about The Last King… “The Last King has everything I love in a book suspense, angst, romance.” “If you like your romances steamy with some hate-to-love dynamics, scandalous family feuds and headstrong characters, this is a book for you.” “The fire, the angst, the PASSION. The Last King has all that and so, so much more.” “An intense, thrilling and passionate read…I couldn’t get enough of Beckett and Samara!”