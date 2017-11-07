Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Heart of Glass
Henry Harris was living his dream as a staff sergeant in the Marines. When he’s killed in action, his devastated family is in for one more shock: he had a daughter they never knew about. Morgan Riley has been raising Etta on her own, and that’s always been fine by her – until Henry’s brother Trevor arrives on her doorstep, willing to do anything to help and make up for his brother’s mistakes. Their attraction feels wrong, but Morgan can’t seem to turn him away. Trevor is suddenly in too deep. He has always wanted a family, but Etta and Morgan come with complications. Yet as Etta brings them closer together, Trevor begins to imagine giving Morgan and Etta the life his brother never could. But he wonders if Morgan will ever learn to trust another man with her heart, especially a man whose last name is Harris. Praise for Nicole Jacquelyn “Top Pick! Change of Heart is sexy, emotional, and the perfect follow-up to Unbreak My Heart. Fans of Colleen Hoover, Jamie McGuire, and K.A. Tucker will enjoy Change of Heart.“-HarlequinJunkie.com
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Top Pick! Change of Heart is sexy, emotional, and the perfect follow-up to Unbreak My Heart. Fans of Colleen Hoover, Jamie McGuire, and K.A. Tucker will enjoy Change of Heart."—HarlequinJunkie.com
"4 1/2 Stars! Top Pick! Nicole Jacquelyn has penned an emotionally provocative story... I was hooked from page one as this amazing author put me through the wringer. It was a tumultuous ride that left this reader satisfied and craving more."—Night Owl Reviews on Unbreak My Heart
"Unbreak My Heart is a heartbreaking, heartwarming, heart-twisting love affair that proves love stands the test of time."—Heidi McLaughlin, New York Times bestselling author on Unbreak My Heart
"This book is sure to stay in the minds of readers for a long time, just based off of the uniqueness of the protagonists alone.... The author also does a great job delving into the dynamics of adoption."—RT Book Reviews on Change of Heart