Springtime at Hope Cottage
Fans of RaeAnne Thayne and Debbie Mason will want to cozy up with this small-town series from USA Today bestselling author Annie Rains.
When opposites attract…
As an editor at a major New York City magazine, Josie Kellum is always on the go…until an injury sidelines her in the small town of Sweetwater Springs. Luckily, her new physical therapist is easy going and easy on the eyes. When their sessions start to heat up, in more ways than one, Josie is intrigued. But she has a city and career she loves waiting for her. So why does the thought of leaving him suddenly feel a lot like leaving home?
Tucker Locklear is just starting to move on after his wife’s death. While he can’t deny his attraction to the gorgeous, vivacious Josie, he won’t risk the pain of losing someone again. The sooner he gets Josie back on her feet and back to her real life, the safer he’ll be. But in Sweetwater Springs, love has a way of mending even the most damaged heart.
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"This delicious rom-com has plenty of heart and is ideal comfort reading."—Publishers Weekly
"Annie Rains is a gifted storyteller, and I can't wait for my next visit to Sweetwater Springs!"—Raeanne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author
"Annie Rains puts her heart in every word!"—Brenda Novak, New York Times bestselling author
"Such a sweet romance!"—The Genre Minx
"A sweet, heartwarming and delightful story of family, friendship, loss and hope."—The Reading Cafe
"A touching tale brimming with romance, drama, and feels!...I really enjoyed what I found between the pages of this newest offering from Ms. Rains, her words warmed my heart and her characters had me smiling and swooning throughout! Highly recommend!"—Reds Romance Reviews
"A wonderfully written romance that will make you wish you could visit this town."
—RomancingtheReaders.com
"Don't miss this sparkling debut full of heart and emotion!"—Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author on Welcome to Forever on Christmas on Mistletoe Lane