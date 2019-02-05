Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Cowboy for Christmas
Includes a bonus story
Come home to Topaz Falls, Colorado, where the best way to spend Christmas is in the arms of a cowboy!
When the beloved Farm Café in Topaz Falls burns to the ground, widow Darla Michaels comes up with the perfect plan to help her friends rebuild — a Cowboy Christmas Festival complete with a sexy bachelor auction and a benefit rodeo. But to pull it off, she has to pretend to be engaged to Ty Forrester, the irresistible bull rider who keeps testing her keep-things-casual policy.
A fake fiancée wasn’t on Ty’s Christmas list this year, but it’s the only way to get his family to visit over the holidays so his NFL-star brother can draw more tourists to the festival. The engagement wouldn’t be such a problem if Ty wasn’t starting to have real feelings for Darla. Knowing he can’t go on pretending, Ty prepares to tell his family the truth-but then he and Darla discover a precious little Christmas surprise that just might help them embrace a whole new life together.
"Richardson takes readers on an emotionally satisfying, sometimes wrenching journey in her fourth Rocky Mountain Riders contemporary western."—Publishers Weekly on True-Blue Cowboy
"Top Pick! An amazing story about finding a second chance to be with the one that you love."—Harlequin Junkie on Renegade Cowboy
"A beautifully honest and heartwarming tale about forgiveness and growing up that will win the hearts of fans and newcomers alike."—RT Book Reviews on Renegade Cowboy