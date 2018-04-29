Rocky Mountain Cowboy Christmas

A COWBOY’S CHRISTMAS WISH

When bullfighter Tucker McGrath’s mom suffers a minor heart attack just before Christmas, he decides it’s time to redeem himself from the Ghost of Christmas Failures Past. Knowing how much his mom loves the town’s annual Christmas pageant, he agrees to take her place as director even though he has zero experience wrangling kids. That’s not the only complication with taking on the pageant, either. There’s also the tempting but off limits local music teacher Kenna Hart.





A year after her husband’s scandalous betrayal and their divorce, Kenna is doing her best to move forward and give her two boys a magical Christmas. When she volunteers to help with the pageant, she doesn’t expect to reconnect with her old high school heartthrob. Tucker McGrath has always been Mr. No-Strings-Attached, so he’s definitely not one to fall for…or is he? The more time she spends with him, the more Kenna realizes Tucker has changed. And now he might just be the cowboy who can make all of her Christmas wishes come true.