Rocky Mountain Cowboy

FALLING FAST, FALLING HARD

Everyone wants a piece of Jaden Alexander. Ever since the famous “Snowboarding Cowboy” took a near-fatal spill on live television, he’s been hounded by the media. Every reporter in the country wants an exclusive interview with the chiseled Olympic heartthrob. But only one of them has the easygoing charm-and breathtaking beauty-to knock Jaden off balance . . .



Kate Livingston isn’t looking for a scoop. As senior editor for Adrenaline Junkie magazine, she’s testing out camping gear on the Colorado Trail when Jaden’s rescue dog Bella seeks refuge in her tent. Before she knows it, Kate is face to face with the world’s sexiest snow-riding cowboy-and the biggest opportunity of her career. But getting close to Jaden isn’t just about her job, and for the first time ever Kate has no idea how this story will end.



