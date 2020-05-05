Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Heart of a Texas Cowboy
2-in-1 Edition with Going Cowboy Crazy and Make Mine a Bad Boy
Fall in love in the Lone Star State with this 2-in-1 edition of USA Today bestselling author Katie Lane’s western contemporary romances Going Cowboy Crazy and Make Mine a Bad Boy.Read More
Mass Market
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Katie Lane creates handsome cowboys with hearts as big as Texas."—Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author of The Welcome Home Garden Club on Going Cowboy Crazy
"A delighful continuation of Going Cowboy Crazy. There's plenty of humor to entertain the reader, and the people of the town will seem like old friends by the end of this entertaining story."—RT Book Reviews on Make Mine a Bad Boy
"Katie Lane is a wonderful new voice in Western romance fiction."—Joan Johnston, New York Times bestselling author of the Bitter Creek and Hawk's Way series, on Make Mine a Bad Boy
"Sexy, sassy fun!"—Susan Andersen, New York Times bestselling author of Burning Up on Going Cowboy Crazy