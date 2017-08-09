Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
His to Claim
“Shelly Bell packs a powerful punch” (#1 New York Times bestselling author Jodi Ellen Malpas) in this enemies-to-lovers forbidden romance.Read More
Ryder McKay may be a playboy, but he’s never been a fool. Not until he met the woman he simply knew as Jane. For one night, he dropped his guard, but in the morning she disappeared—along with a copy of his top secret technology.
When it ends up in the hands of his biggest enemy—his father—Ryder knows without a doubt he’s been betrayed. And when he finds Jane again, a year later, he can’t decide what’s worse—that her mother is marrying his brother, or that he still finds Jane irresistible, despite the fact that she’s a liar, a thief, and his father’s latest protégé.
Jane Cooper does have a secret, but it’s not the one Ryder thinks. As their rekindled passion changes into something deeper, they’ll have to work together to untangle a web of lies and corruption that will shatter everything they thought they knew about their pasts. Because Jane’s not the only one with a secret—and this secret is getting people killed.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"I had to constantly remind myself to breathe. Shelly Bell packs a powerful punch with her flawless writing and suspenseful, passionate love story."—#1 New York Times bestselling author Jodi Ellen Malpas on At His Mercy
"I was at Shelly Bell's mercy from page one. This novel sucked me in, and didn't let me go until the very last sexy page. This book had some of the hottest scenes I've ever read. 10 stars!"—New York Times bestselling author Alessandra Torre on At His Mercy
"Well-written, action-packed, and full of charm, wit, and suspense."—Publishers Weekly
"Bell opens the Forbidden Lovers series with a sexy thriller that will leave readers breathless. This novel is sultry and hot in all the right places, with just enough plot to keep the pages turning."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on At His Mercy
"4 1/2 Stars! Top Pick! With a liberal dose of suspense and mega-hot sex, Bell's compelling first novel in the Forbidden Lovers series is exciting right through to the epilogue...absolutely nothing is wasted in this taut tale."—RT Book Reviews on At His Mercy
"A roller-coaster ride of jaw-dropping sex, heated anticipation, and a perfect dash of suspense, all tied together with flawless writing. When I wasn't clenching my thighs, I was frantically flipping pages to find out what would happen next! I can't recommend this series enough. Buy it. Devour it."—Alessandra Torre (A. R. Torre), New York Times bestselling author on White Collared
"If you love romantic suspense novels and like your stories with a little edge to them on the passion side, you will want to check out White Collared. Think of it as a cross between a thriller like Gone Girl and one of the hugely popular BDSM billionaire stories like the Fifty Shades of Gray or the Crossfire Trilogies."—The Romance Reviews
"4 1/2 stars! TOP PICK! This is a bona fide page-turner laced with political intrigue, thrilling action and steamy sex scenes. The main characters' chemistry sizzles as they search for the truth behind a gruesome murder and encounter a plot with deadly consequences."—RT Book Reviews on Blue Blooded
"Shelly Bell is a fresh new voice in erotic romance. She brings the heat!"—Lexi Blake, New York Times and USA Today Bestselling Author
"White Collared takes you on a thrill ride of danger, murder and lust, leaving you hungry for the next installment."—Stacey Kennedy, USA Today Bestselling Author of Bared