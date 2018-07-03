Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
For His Pleasure
From the author who New York Times bestseller Jodi Ellen Malpas says “packs a powerful punch” comes the epic conclusion to the sexy and suspenseful Forbidden Lovers series.
Cash Turner could never resist a woman in need. It’s what shapes his desires–and sealed his fate. Recently released from prison after serving time for a murder he didn’t commit, Cash has to keep his head down and stay out of trouble. That means avoiding the curvy, delicious temptation of Dreama Agosto . . . a woman who holds his future in her hands.
Dreama knew returning to work wouldn’t be easy, but she wasn’t prepared for Cash Turner. He’s tall, commanding, the first man to spark her interest in a year . . . and her newest parolee. It doesn’t take long for Dreama to realize that there’s more to him–and his case–than meets the eye. As the two of them investigate the murder that led to his incarceration, they explore the growing desire between them, risking more than her career. Because now that the real killer has set his sights on Dreama, she’s also risking her life.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"I had to constantly remind myself to breathe. Shelly Bell packs a powerful punch with her flawless writing and suspenseful, passionate love story."—#1 New York Times bestselling author Jodi Ellen Malpas on At His Mercy
"I was at Shelly Bell's mercy from page one. This novel sucked me in, and didn't let me go until the very last sexy page. This book had some of the hottest scenes I've ever read. 10 stars!"—New York Times bestselling author Alessandra Torre on At His Mercy
"Well-written, action-packed, and full of charm, wit, and suspense."—Publishers Weekly on His to Claim
"A sexy thriller that will leave readers breathless. This novel is sultry and hot in all the right places, with just enough plot to keep the pages turning."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on At His Mercy
"4 1/2 Stars! Top Pick! With a liberal dose of suspense and mega-hot sex, Bell's compelling first novel in the Forbidden Lovers series is exciting right through to the epilogue...absolutely nothing is wasted in this taut tale."—RT Book Reviews on At His Mercy
"A roller-coaster ride of jaw-dropping sex, heated anticipation, and a perfect dash of suspense, all tied together with flawless writing. When I wasn't clenching my thighs, I was frantically flipping pages to find out what would happen next! I can't recommend this series enough. Buy it. Devour it."—Alessandra Torre (A. R. Torre), New York Times bestselling author on White Collared
"If you love romantic suspense novels and like your stories with a little edge to them on the passion side, you will want to check out White Collared. Think of it as a cross between a thriller like Gone Girl and one of the hugely popular BDSM billionaire stories like the Fifty Shades of Gray or the Crossfire Trilogies."—The Romance Reviews
"4 1/2 stars! TOP PICK! This is a bona fide page-turner laced with political intrigue, thrilling action and steamy sex scenes. The main characters' chemistry sizzles as they search for the truth behind a gruesome murder and encounter a plot with deadly consequences."—RT Book Reviews on Blue Blooded
"Shelly Bell is a fresh new voice in erotic romance. She brings the heat!"—Lexi Blake, New York Times and USA Today Bestselling Author
"White Collared takes you on a thrill ride of danger, murder and lust, leaving you hungry for the next installment."—Stacey Kennedy, USA Today Bestselling Author of Bared