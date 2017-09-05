Passing Through Paradise

It’s been two years since the mysterious accident took Sandra Winslow’s politician husband, Victor–the favorite son of a town called Paradise–and left Sandra under a cloud of suspicion. She decides to sell her beach house on the edge of town and hires Mike Malloy, who touches her lonely heart. Can she trust a man with unbreakable ties to a community she’s eager to leave behind–and who is determined to unearth her deepest secrets?