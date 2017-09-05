Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Passing Through Paradise
It’s been two years since the mysterious accident took Sandra Winslow’s politician husband, Victor–the favorite son of a town called Paradise–and left Sandra under a cloud of suspicion. She decides to sell her beach house on the edge of town and hires Mike Malloy, who touches her lonely heart. Can she trust a man with unbreakable ties to a community she’s eager to leave behind–and who is determined to unearth her deepest secrets?Read More
"[Wiggs is] one of our best observers of stories of the heart [who] knows how to capture emotion on virtually every page of every book."—Salem Statesman Journal
"Real and true and unforgettable."—Booklist
"A richly textured story that successfully moves beyond the conventions of the romance genre, this book will polish Wiggs's already glowing reputation."—Publishers Weekly
"Once again, Wiggs proves she's a master of both historical and contemporary romance, unfolding the story in slow, delicious layers."—Library Journal
"Susan Wiggs writes poignant, unforgettable stories of every woman's hopes and dreams."—Susan Elizabeth Phillip, #1 New York Times bestselling author of First Star I See Tonight
"Susan Wiggs creates fresh, unique, and exciting tales."—Jayne Ann Krentz, New York Times bestselling author of Promise Not to Tell