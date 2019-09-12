There's magic in the air (and perhaps a whiff of pumpkin spice?) and here at Running Press, we're ringing in spooky season with the perfect book. Whether you're looking to tap into your inner witch or tickle your funny bone, you can get into the Halloween spirit with our most magical and mystical titles!
A Book for Every Witch and Wizard in Your Life
For Gryffindors, Slytherins, Ravenclaws, and Hufflepuffs
Harry Potter Dark Arts Collectible Set
Discover a replica of Tom Riddle's diary, decorative Death Eater mask, basilisk fang pen, and metallic-ink Dark Mark stickers in this deluxe set. Kit includes:…
Harry Potter Pensieve Memory Set
A journal with embedded pensieve, Dumbledore wand pen, memory vials, and keepsake box allow you to create a one-of-a-kind experience inspired by the world of…
Harry Potter: Collectible Quidditch Set
Collect your own one-of-a-kind keepsake replica of the Quidditch trunk, complete with bludgers, quaffle, and snitch! Set includes: 1 Quaffle 2 Bludgers 1 non-removable Snitch…
Harry Potter Hogwarts Coaster Book
Twenty years since its debut, the Wizarding World remains a pop culture phenomenon, keeping fans worldwide spellbound with a continual stream of exciting new experiences.…
Fantastic Beasts
This deluxe enchanted replica of Newt Scamander's case is loaded with interactive special features to make any fan of the Wizarding World feel like a…
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Christmas Wreath and Wand Set
Celebrate Christmas in the Wizarding World with this light-up Hogwarts holiday wreath activated by Harry Potter's wand! Kit includes: 3" light-up Christmas wreath with Hogwarts…
Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Sticker Book
A one-of-a-kind miniature light-up replica of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for fans and collectors of Harry Potter and J. K. Rowling's Wizarding…
Harry Potter Golden Snitch Sticker Kit
Celebrate Harry Potter with this collectible golden snitch and display stand inspired by the most magical sport in the world, Quidditch! Kit includes: Golden Snitch…
Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat and Sticker Book
Get sorted into House Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin, with this delightfully magic talking sorting hat, just like in the Harry Potter films! This collectible…
Harry Potter Talking Dobby and Collectible Book
A one-of-a-kind talking collectible of the wizarding world's most beloved free elf, Dobby!Kit includes: 3-inch polyresin figure of Dobby, mounted on a base. He speaks…
Harry Potter Time Turner Sticker Kit
Wear or display this finely detailed life-size collectible replica of the time turner from the world of Harry Potter! Kit includes: Deluxe Time Turner featuring…
Harry Potter Hedwig Owl Kit and Sticker Book
Make Hedwig your companion with this detailed miniature keepsake figure of Harry Potter's faithful snowy owl, complete with cage. Kit includes: 2-1/2-inch polyresin figure of…
Harry Potter Horcrux Locket and Sticker Book
Wear or display this finely detailed, full-size collectible replica of Lord Voldemort's horcrux locket on necklace chain. Kit includes: A replica of the Horcrux locket…
Harry Potter Wizard's Wand with Sticker Book
Cast a spell with this finely detailed light-up replica of the most essential item in Harry Potter's arsenal: his wand. Kit includes: 8-inch replica of…
Harry Potter Voldemort's Wand with Sticker Kit
Bring home a deluxe piece of Harry Potter's wizarding world with this commemorative Lord Voldemort wand-and-stand kit! The set includes: 8-inch light-up replica of the…
Harry Potter Coloring Kit
A set of beautifully illustrated cards and colored pencils allow you to bring the world of Harry Potter to vibrant life. The set includes: 30…
Harry Potter Magical Creatures Coloring Kit
A set of illustrated cards and colored pencils allow you to bring the magical creatures of Harry Potter's world to vibrant life.Kit includes: 30 illustrated…
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: Bendable Bowtruckle
Fans of J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World will be enchanted by this life-size collectible--a poseable figure of Pickett, Newt Scamander's Bowtruckle companion in Fantastic Beasts and…
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: Newt Scamander's Case
Fans of J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World will be enchanted by this replica of Newt Scamander's case from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, complete…
Not Your Average Witch
Wellness Witch
Wellness Witch adds magic to your self-care practice, with sacred rituals, crystal spreads, aromatherapy blends, yoga sequences, and intention-setting spells. Filled with soothing rituals, healing…
Amenti Oracle Feather Heart Deck and Guide Book
Modern soul seekers will discover the timeless ideal of truth and balance with the Amenti Oracle Feather Heart Deck and Guide Book, a beautiful keepsake…
Lunar Abundance
Lunar Abundance is a beautiful and practical guide for today's women on cultivating peace, purpose, and abundance in both their personal and professional lives, guided…
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Slay Like a Girl
Are you ready to be strong? Inspired by the badass ladies of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, this is the ultimate guide for living your most…
Everyday Tarot
Using the methods of renowned reader Brigit Esselmont, Everyday Tarot blends mysticism with actionable self-help to create a method for building the life you want,…
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Talking Slayer Handbook
"I'm the thing that monsters have nightmares about."This one-of-a-kind collectible for fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer features a molded 2" x 3" replica of…
Tea Leaf Reading
Read your future in tea leaves with this miniature guide to the ancient art of tea leaf reading. Every aspect is made easy, with instructions…
Magic Crystal Ball
Find the answers you seek and see into your future! Bring a touch of magic to your office or home with the Magic Crystal Ball.…
Himalayan Mood Lamp
This mini Himalayan mood lamp is made from real salt and rotates through a rainbow of colors!While standard Himalayan salt lamps glow orange (or pink),…
Palm Reading
Noted psychic Dennis Fairchild reveals the mysteries of a centuries-old art, showing how to interpret the lines and formations in the hand to discover character…
The Witches' Spell Book
Banish stress, ease tension, and add comfort, joy, and magic to your daily life with The Witches' Spell Book. This enchanting guide is a must-have…
Everyday Tarot Mini Tarot Deck
The Everyday Tarot Kit offers a fresh approach to Tarot, with a modern, beautifully illustrated deck, a helpful guide to the cards, and a beautiful…
The Witches' Love Spell Book
Attain the love you've always dreamed of with this powerful collection of love spells. This enchanting volume includes 60 spells that use practical magic to…
Perfect for the Practical Witch
Practical Magic
Practical Magic is a charmed introduction to the wonders of modern magic and mysticism, from crystals and astrology to chakras, dream interpretation, and, of course,…
Practical Magic
Find all the tools you need to enchant the everyday and harness the power of magic--through crystals, horoscopes, and herbal healing--with Practical Magic! This kit…
Practical Magic Notebooks
Drawing on the full-color watercolor illustrations of Practical Magic, this charming set of 3 blank notebooks features enticing images of crystals, zodiac signs, and magical…
Practical Magic Notecards
Drawing on the full-color watercolor illustrations of Practical Magic, this set of exquisite notecards features charming images of crystals, zodiac signs, and magical plants and…
The Practical Witch's Spell Book
A complete introduction to modern magic and witchcraft with spells and incantations for love, happiness, and success. The Practical Witch's Spell Book is an enchanting…
The Practical Witch's Spell Deck
The Practical Witch's Spell Deck is a charming collection of 100 spells for love, joy, prosperity, healing, and more, with an illustrated card deck, an…
Myths and Legends
Mythology
This 75th anniversary edition of a classic bestseller is stunningly illustrated and designed to enchant fans of Greek, Roman, and Norse mythology at all ages.Since…
Mythology Notecards
20 notecards packaged in a magnetic-closure box, featuring the stunning illustrated plates from the 75th Anniversary edition of Mythology by Edith Hamilton (Black Dog &…
The Compendium of Magical Beasts
From controversial cryptozoologist and explorer Dr. Veronica Wigberht-Blackwater, The Compendium of Magical Beasts is a definitive field guide that explores the history, biology, and anatomy…
Witches
A history of witchcraft plus deeply personal accounts of a famed researcher/expert's interviews with leading practitioners, Witches is an essential compendium from the late Professor…
Ghosts
"The greatest 'ghostbusting' manual ever written." -Dan AykroydHans Holzer was the world's leading authority and author in the field of ghosts and paranormal beings. This…
Zombies
From a master of zombie fiction and a founding father of "splatterpunk" comes a mind-bending anthology of 32 new and classic stories from both renowned…
Psychos
This collection of thirty-eight terrifying tales of serial killers at large, written by the great masters of the genre, plumbs the horrifying depths of a…
Your Next Favorite Haunt
199 Cemeteries to See Before You Die
A hauntingly beautiful travel guide to the world's most visited cemeteries, told through spectacular photography and their unique histories and residents. More than 3.5 million…
Where Are They Buried? (Revised and Updated)
The bestselling guide to the lives, deaths, and final resting places of our most enduring cultural icons, now revised and completely updated for 2019. Where…
Magical Places
An enchanting, illustrated guide to the world's most magical places, from fairy tale forests to haunted houses, from the author of Practical Magic.Magical Places is…
Atlas of Cursed Places
Atlas Obscura says this lushly illustrated New York Times bestselling guide to dozens of dangerous, eerie, and infamous locations is the perfect gift for "those…
Atlas of Lost Cities
Explore more than forty forsaken urban destinations around the world in a "highly entertaining read ... for history buffs, mystery fanatics and travel junkies alike"…
Frighteningly Funny
The Zombie Gnome Defense Guide
Compiled from the notes of three zombie gnome experts (among them a Van Helsing-like zombie gnome hunter, a horticulture student, and a gardening columnist), this…
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Magnet Set
Bring your favorite characters from the beloved animated classic to any magnetic surface with Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Magnet Set!This kit includes:16 magnets…
Young Frankenstein: A Mel Brooks Book
Mel Brooks' own words telling all about the players, the filming, and studio antics during the production of this great comedy classic. The book is…
Zombie Gnome
A flesh-eating spin on everyone's favorite lawn ornament, Zombie Gnome makes a delightfully gruesome decoration for the home, garden, or office. This kit includes:Mini zombie…
UFO Cow Abduction
This out-of-this-world kit for sci-fi lovers is loaded with special effects! It includes: -3-inch diameter spaceship, equipped with a hinged cockpit dome from which a…
Unicorn Taxidermy
A unicorn to remind you how fabulous you are! Embrace your inner unicorn with this quirky mini kit featuring a 3" mounted unicorn head that…
Mini Zoltar
Inspired by the all-knowing animatronic fortune teller, this authorized kit includes a one-of-a-kind, four-inch Zoltar that will read your fortune!This kit includes everyone's favorite fortune…
The Tell-Tale Heart
Based on the popular short story The Tell-Tale Heart by Edgar Allan Poe, this haunting mini kit includes a “beating” heart and a 48-page mini…