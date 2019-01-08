Mythology Notecards

Release your inner deity with our Classical Mythology Quiz -it's Homeric!Monster or Muse? Naiad or Dryad? How well do you know the gods, goddesses, heroes, heroines and places of Classical Mythology? Celebrating our book CLASSICAL MYTHOLOGY A-TO-Z, here's a brainteasing quiz to test your knowledge.Start with inspiration: Which of the following is NOT the name of a Muse? The word monster has a specific meaning in Classical Mythology. Can you identify which of the following characters would be defined as a monster?Forget bed-head, she's got dead-head. Meet Medusa. Which of the following statements are NOT true? Which of the following locations from Classical Mythology can you visit? Gods and their Heroes: which pairing below names the correct alliance between a mortal and a god/goddess that factors in well-known classical myths?Naiads vs. Dryads: which of the below is a correct definition for these mythological characters? Indeed, you are mortal. To attain greater knowledge, read Mythology and Classical Mythology. You have attained semi-divine status! Well done. You could call yourself a hamadryad... (Look it up.) Congratulations!All hail, you are worthy of the title Fan of the Classics. You are a legend in your own time.