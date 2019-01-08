Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Mythology Notecards
Mythology Notecards

20 Notecards and Envelopes

by Jim Tierney

Regular Price $15.95

Regular Price $20.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 8, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Oct 8, 2019

Page Count

20 Pages

Publisher

RP Studio

ISBN-13

9780762494637

Genre

Nonfiction / History / Ancient / Greece

Description

20 notecards packaged in a magnetic-closure box, featuring the stunning illustrated plates from the 75th Anniversary edition of Mythology by Edith Hamilton.
 
Send written tales of love and adventure–or maybe just a short note–with this epic collection of 20 notecards illustrated with portraits and scenes of the gods, goddesses, heroes, and heroines of Greek, Roman, and Norse Mythology. MYTHOLOGY NOTECARDS features 5 full-color illustrations specially commissioned and drawn for the 75th anniversary edition of the bestselling classic Mythology by Edith Hamilton, which has sold millions of copies throughout the world.
 
This set includes:
20 full-color matte-finish notecards (4 each of 5 designs).
20 full-color envelopes, printed on wood-free paper.
Magnetic-closure box
Read an Interview with designer/illustrator Jim Tierney

Medusa

From SPINE Magazine

On the 75th Anniversary of the publication of Edith Hamilton's MYTHOLOGY, we're on the importance of these timeless tales to our world today.  Check out SPINE magazine's interview with Jim Tierney for a behind-the-scenes look at creating book magic.

 

Read More

