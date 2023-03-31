The Running Press Group is comprised of Running Press and Avalon Travel.

Founded more than 50 years ago in 1972, Running Press consists of 5 imprints. We publish titles that inspire, entertain and delight readers with innovative formats and Irresistible packages. Running Press adult books captivate in the humor, pop culture, lifestyle, mystical wellness, self-help and inspiration categories. RP Kids includes delightful board books, picture books, middle grade and YA fiction and nonfiction. RP Studio includes joyful journals, kits, decks and unique stationary products. RP Minis creates more than 50 impulse-quickening collectibles and miniature books per year, many in partnership with today’s most powerful brands. Black Dog & Leventhal publishes content-rich, visually captivating books that offer readers an immersive portal into their favorite subjects like popular culture, social history, science, sports, games and photography, for adults and for younger readers.

As a publisher of independent travel guides, Avalon Travel believes travel is perhaps the most valuable means by which we learn about the world and our place in it. Avalon consists of two imprints: Moon Travel Guides, founded in 1973 with a mission to advocate for independent, active, and conscious travel with an emphasis on authentic voices while prioritizing local businesses, outdoor recreation and traveling sustainably. Rick Steves titles emerge from America’s most respected authority on European travel: guidebook author, TV travel host and podcaster Rick Steves.