Our Imprints
Since its founding in 1950, Basic Books Group has shaped public debate by publishing award-winning books in history, science, sociology, psychology, politics, and current affairs. Basic Books is an imprint of Hachette Book Group.
Grand Central Press, formerly Warner Books, came into existence in 1970 when Warner Communications acquired the Paperback Library, subsequently publishing paperback reprints editions of such bestsellers as Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird and Umberto Eco’s The Name Of The Rose. Today Grand Central Publishing reaches a diverse audience through hardcover, trade paperback, and mass market imprints that cater to every kind of reader.
Hachette Audio is an imprint within the Digital Media Division—a publisher of a variety of popular genres in audio form, which matches HBG material with talented actors, composers, and producers to find its fullest expression. Our audiobooks are primarily based on material published in print and online by Grand Central Publishing, Little, Brown & Company, FaithWords, Center Street, Orbit, and Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, and have been recognized for the highest quality of content and production with numerous GRAMMY, Audie, Listen Up! and Earphone awards. Unabridged and abridged titles are available on CD and as digital downloads.
Hachette Books is a division of Hachette Book Group, Inc., whose objective is to publish meaningful and provocative nonfiction. Hachette Books presents the leading writers in narrative nonfiction, business, science, history, health and wellness, pop culture, sports, and humor under two imprints: Hachette Books and Hachette Go. Hachette Book Group is a leading trade publisher based in New York and a division of Hachette Livre, the third largest trade and educational publisher in the world.
Little, Brown and Company was founded in 1837 and for close to two centuries has published fiction and nonfiction by many of America’s finest writers. Early lists featured Little Women by Louisa May Alcott, Emily Dickinson‘s poetry, and Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations, all of which are still available today.
Hachette Nashville is comprised of three imprints—Faithwords, a publisher of the world’s best voices in the growing inspirational market; Center Street, an imprint publishing Nonfiction books in such categories as Conservative Political and Military; and Worthy, an inspirational adult and children’s book publisher specializing in Christian authors and bestselling nonfiction and fiction books.
Orbit is Hachette Book Group’s Science Fiction and Fantasy imprint. Orbit publishes across the spectrum of Science Fiction and Fantasy – from action-packed urban fantasy to widescreen space opera; from sweeping epic adventures to near-future thrillers. We publish approximately 40 titles each year from both established and debut authors.
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers began publishing books for children in 1926. We currently publish a distinguished and diverse list of about 135 books a year. Today the group is divided into three imprints: Little, Brown Books for Young Readers features our core list of picture books and hardcover and paperback fiction and nonfiction for middle grade and young adult readers; LB Kids produces novelty and brand/licensed tie-ins; and Poppy publishes paperback original series for teen girls.
The Running Press Group is comprised of Running Press and Avalon Travel.
Founded more than 50 years ago in 1972, Running Press consists of 5 imprints. We publish titles that inspire, entertain and delight readers with innovative formats and Irresistible packages. Running Press adult books captivate in the humor, pop culture, lifestyle, mystical wellness, self-help and inspiration categories. RP Kids includes delightful board books, picture books, middle grade and YA fiction and nonfiction. RP Studio includes joyful journals, kits, decks and unique stationary products. RP Minis creates more than 50 impulse-quickening collectibles and miniature books per year, many in partnership with today’s most powerful brands. Black Dog & Leventhal publishes content-rich, visually captivating books that offer readers an immersive portal into their favorite subjects like popular culture, social history, science, sports, games and photography, for adults and for younger readers.
As a publisher of independent travel guides, Avalon Travel believes travel is perhaps the most valuable means by which we learn about the world and our place in it. Avalon consists of two imprints: Moon Travel Guides, founded in 1973 with a mission to advocate for independent, active, and conscious travel with an emphasis on authentic voices while prioritizing local businesses, outdoor recreation and traveling sustainably. Rick Steves titles emerge from America’s most respected authority on European travel: guidebook author, TV travel host and podcaster Rick Steves.
Workman Publishing publishes award-winning cookbooks, parenting/pregnancy guides, books on gardening, country living, and humor, as well as children’s books, gift books, fiction, and the bestselling calendar line in the business. Located in the heart of New York’s Greenwich Village, in a converted printers’ building, our offices are high-energy and creative, filled with people who are passionate about what they do. We also have offices in Chapel Hill, North Carolina; North Adams, Massachusetts; and Portland, Oregon.