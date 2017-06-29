Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Mission Statement

Twelve strives to publish singular books, by authors who have unique perspectives and compelling authority. Books that explain our culture; that illuminate, inspire, provoke, and entertain. Our mission is to provide a consummate publishing experience for our authors, one truly devoted to thoughtful partnership and cutting-edge promotional sophistication that reaches as many readers as possible. For readers, we aim to spark that rare reading experience—one that opens doors, transports, and possibly changes their outlook on our ever-changing world.

Condoleezza Rice
Philip Zelikow is an attorney, diplomat, academic, and author. He has worked as the executive director of the 9/11 Commission, director of the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia, and Counselor of the United States Department of State. He is the White Burkett Miller Professor of History at the University of Virginia and was American Academy in Berlin Axel Springer Fellow in the fall of 2009. Zelikow has served in the George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama administrations.

Condoleezza Rice was the sixty-sixth US secretary of state and the first black woman to hold that office. Prior to that, she was the first woman to serve as national security advisor. She is a professor at Stanford University and cofounder of RiceHadleyGates LLC. Rice is the author of No Higher Honor: A Memoir of My Years in Washington (2011) and Extraordinary, Ordinary People: A Memoir of Family (2010), both New York Times best sellers, and more recently, Democracy: Stories from the Long Road to Freedom (2017).
Charles Graeber
Charles Graeber is the Edgar Award-nominated, New York Times bestselling author of The Good Nurse. Winner of the Overseas Press Club award for outstanding international journalism, he has contributed to numerous publications, including Wired, GQ, The New Yorker, New York Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The New York Times. His work has been included in The Best American Science Writing, The Best American Crime Writing, and other anthologies. Born in Iowa, he’s now based out of Brooklyn, NY.
Barbara Ehrenreich
Barbara Ehrenreich is the author of over a dozen books, including the New York Times bestselling Nickel and Dimed and Natural Causes. She lives in Virginia.
Sebastian Junger
Sebastian Junger is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Tribe, War, The Perfect Storm, Fire, and A Death in Belmont. Together with Tim Hetherington, he directed the Academy Award-nominated film Restrepo, which won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance. He is a contributing editor to Vanity Fair and has been awarded a National Magazine Award and an SAIS Novartis Prize for journalism. He lives in New York City.
Dan Pfeiffer
Dan Pfeiffer is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Yes We (Still) Can and a cohost on Pod Save America. One of Barack Obama’s longest serving advisors, he was White House director of communications under President Obama (2009-2013) and senior advisor to the president (2013-2015). He currently lives in the Bay Area with his wife, Howli, and their daughter, Kyla.
Joanne Serling
Joanne Serling’s fiction has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and has appeared in New Ohio Review and North American Review. She is a graduate of Cornell University and studied and taught fiction at The Writers Studio in New York City. She lives outside of New York with her husband and children and is at work on her second book.
