Balance understands that work and life exist in the same space; that success in one often leads to satisfaction in the other. A practical nonfiction imprint built with the whole person in mind, our mission is to inspire and empower readers to be their best selves physically and mentally, at home, at their desks, and out in the world. Specializing in business, leadership, health, wellness, and spirituality, Balance is guided by data and consumer insights in the interest of publishing radically inclusive titles. Balance seeks out innovative authors and experts with fresh perspectives to foster long-term partnerships, working closely with them to extend the impact of their content, grow their audiences, and nurture their continued influence.