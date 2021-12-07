Nana K. Twumasi

VP and Publisher, GCP Balance

 

Like many of my peers, my career in publishing grew from a genuine love of reading and learning—as a kid, my nose was always in a book. My 20-year (and counting) path through the industry has taken me from an independent children’s book publisher in Minnesota to Wiley, and on to Callisto Media, where I built a self-help and trade-psychology publishing program from the ground up, developing such titles as Retrain Your Brain, The Complex PTSD Workbook, and The Complete Ketogenic Diet for Beginners. My focus is on health and wellness inside and out, for all the spaces life occupies, in all the forms and shapes it takes. With a data-based approach, I keep market analysis and consumers’ needs at the forefront of Balance’s publishing program. I seek out a diverse range of authors whose work is steeped in research, education, and innovation — and who are dedicated to helping people be the best version of themselves.

Hannah Robinson

Editor, GCP Balance

 

Like so many of my colleagues, as a child I always had my nose in a book; I also told anyone who would listen that I wanted to be a doctor, so perhaps it’s unsurprising that I found my way to health and wellness books. The cornerstones of my list are radically practical, audience-driven titles that speak to the diversity of our lived experiences and give readers concrete tools to live full, healthy, inspired lives. Since starting my career at Harper Wave in 2014 I've been fortunate to work with bestsellers, award-winners, and thought leaders from across the practical nonfiction spectrum, including Dr. David A. Kessler, Dr. Suhas Kshirsagar, Dr. Judy Ho, Caroline Dooner, and Christine Platt, among others. I’m always working to understand our readers and their needs through the lens of data, and my editorial interests include self-help, women’s health, psychology and mental health, lifestyle, relationships, parenting, work and productivity, and spirituality, as well as fresh perspectives on nutrition and physical health. When I’m not reading you can find me on the dodgeball court or baking pies.

Kimberly Lew

Associate Marketing Director, GCP Balance

 

My lifelong love of storytelling and books has led me to a variety of jobs in the publishing industry, from bookselling at Barnes and Noble to assisting a consulting office. Since my first job in book marketing at St. Martin’s Press in 2014, I’ve specialized in working on nonfiction books, amplifying the voices insights of thought leaders and personalities ranging from Bruce Campbell and Dr. Rana Awdish to Action Bronson and Amanda Seales. Prior to joining Balance, I helped launch Abrams Press, championing notable titles like New York Times bestseller The Good Neighbor, Indie Next Pick The Fixed Stars, and Aarón Sánchez’s Where I Come From. In addition to traditional book marketing, I am passionate about metadata and SEO, using keywords and effective best practices to make sure that the books and authors are discoverable for the audiences that need them.