ABOUT FAITHWORDS

FaithWords, a division of Hachette Book Group, is a top publisher of books and resources for the Christian inspirational market. Our bestselling authors include Joel OsteenJoyce Meyer, Robert Morris, and T.D. Jakes. Many of our authors are pastors and Bible teachers, focusing on Christian living, spiritual growth, and devotionals. Our titles regularly appear on the New York Times and other national bestseller lists while inspiring millions of readers worldwide. Based near Nashville, Tennessee, FaithWords has sold over 60 million books since its founding 2001.

For media inquiries, email: FaithWords@hbgusa.com.

Free Resources

What's your love language?

Visit our book page for Michael Gibson's Real Life Love and take our quiz to find out what your love language is. Start improving your relationships today!

 

Love getting the inside scoop? Listen to our FaithWords podcast.

In our recent episode we interview Stedman Graham of IDENTITY LEADERSHIP.

 

Are you blogger? Join our FirstWords program!

Join our FirstWords blogger program and be the first to hear about new releases. Get advanced copies of books in exchange for reviews, plus much more!

 

 

 

Featured Author

Joyce Meyer
JOYCE MEYER is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and one of the world’s leading practical Bible teachers. Her broadcast, Enjoying Everyday Life, airs daily on hundreds of television networks and radio stations worldwide. Joyce has written nearly 100 inspirational books. Bestsellers include Power Thoughts; The Confident Woman; Look Great, Feel Great; Starting Your Day Right; Ending Your Day Right; Approval Addiction; How to Hear from God; Beauty for Ashes; and Battlefield of the Mind. Joyce holds conferences throughout the year, speaking to thousands around the world. She lives in St. Louis, Missouri.
Featured Author

Joel Osteen
JOEL OSTEEN is the author of ten New York Times bestsellers and the senior pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston. He has been named by numerous publications as one of the most influential Christian leaders in the world. His televised messages are seen by more than 10 million viewers each week in the United States and millions more in 100 nations around the world. He is also the host of Joel Osteen Radio, a 24-hour channel on SiriusXM Satellite Radio channel 128. He resides in Houston with his wife, Victoria, and their children. You can visit his website at http://www.joelosteen.com and find him on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/JoelOsteen.
Featured Author

T. D. Jakes
T. D. Jakes is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of more than forty books and is the CEO of TDJ Enterprises, LLP. His television ministry program, The Potter’s Touch, is watched by 3.3 million viewers every week. He has produced Grammy Award-winning music as well as hit films such as Heaven Is For Real, Miracles from Heaven, and Jumping the Broom. A master communicator, he hosts MegaFest, Woman Thou Art Loosed, and other conferences attended by tens of thousands. He lives in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Author

Robert Morris

Robert Morris is the lead senior pastor of Gateway Church, a multicampus church in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Since it began in 2000, the church has grown to more than 39,000 active members. His television program is aired in over 190 countries, and his radio feature, Worship & the Word with Pastor Robert, airs on radio stations across America. He serves as chancellor of The King’s University and is the bestselling author of numerous books, including The Blessed Life, Truly Free, Frequency, and Beyond Blessed. Robert and his wife, Debbie, have been married 38 years and are blessed with one married daughter, two married sons, and nine grandchildren.

