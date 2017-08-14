FaithWords, a division of Hachette Book Group, is a top publisher of books and resources for the Christian inspirational market. Our bestselling authors include Joel Osteen, Joyce Meyer, Robert Morris, and T.D. Jakes. Many of our authors are pastors and Bible teachers, focusing on Christian living, spiritual growth, and devotionals. Our titles regularly appear on the New York Times and other national bestseller lists while inspiring millions of readers worldwide. Based near Nashville, Tennessee, FaithWords has sold over 60 million books since its founding 2001.
For media inquiries, email: FaithWords@hbgusa.com.