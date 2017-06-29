JIMMY Patterson Books launched in 2015 as an imprint at Little, Brown and Company. JIMMY focuses on publishing high-quality, entertaining books for children by talented authors and illustrators. JIMMY Patterson Books was founded by the world’s bestselling author, James Patterson.
The imprint publishes Patterson’s bestselling children’s books, which include the Maximum Ride, Confessions, Middle School, I Funny, Max Einstein, Dog Diaries, Jacky Ha-Ha, and Treasure Hunters series, as well as standalone titles such as Crazy House, Word of Mouse, and Pottymouth and Stoopid.
Proceeds from JIMMY Patterson Books are invested in literacy initiatives including teacher scholarships, grants for bookstores, public libraries, and school libraries, as well as pro-reading resources like ReadKiddoRead.
JIMMY Patterson Books are page-turning, accessible, fun to read, and, in Patterson’s own words, “unputdownable.” The JIMMY mission is simple: We want every kid who finishes a JIMMY book to say: “PLEASE GIVE ME ANOTHER BOOK!”