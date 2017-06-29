Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
In the News
Kim Jong Un’s gilded boyhood of chefs, travel and lessons on ruthless ruleRead more
Geraldine DeRuiter nominated for a James Beard Award!!
Congratulations to Geraldine DeRuiter, author of ALL OVER THE PLACE, who has been nominated for a James Beard Foundation Journalism Award in the “Personal Essay, Long Form” category for her essay “I Made the Pizza Cinnamon Rolls from Mario Batali’s Sexual Misconduct Apology Letter”!Read more
How can we design AI for the best long-term interests of humanity? (Fast Company)
In this exclusive excerpt from her new book, “The Big Nine,” Amy Webb outlines the need for courageous leadership to prevent emerging technologies like AI from getting out of hand and harming society.Read more