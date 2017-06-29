Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

In the News

Geraldine DeRuiter nominated for a James Beard Award!!

Congratulations to Geraldine DeRuiter, author of ALL OVER THE PLACE, who has been nominated for a James Beard Foundation Journalism Award in the “Personal Essay, Long Form” category for her essay “I Made the Pizza Cinnamon Rolls from Mario Batali’s Sexual Misconduct Apology Letter”!
