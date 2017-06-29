Find the Best Romance Novels of 2018
Forever, the romance imprint of Grand Central Publishing, publishes a wide array of romance and commercial women’s fiction with romantic elements. Bring us your cowboys, your Regency rogues, your Highlanders, and that irresistible boy next door. We’re also looking for inclusive and diverse novels that reflect authentic experiences. Forever authors include New York Times bestsellers such as Kristen Ashley, Carolyn Brown, Grace Burrowes, Helena Hunting, Elizabeth Hoyt, Jodi Ellen Malpas, Debbie Mason, Jamie McGuire, Heidi McLaughlin, Jill Shalvis, Mia Sheridan, and Rebecca Zanetti.
Forever Yours is the digital-first sister of the Forever romance imprint, which publishes ebook and print-on-demand editions for novels over 50k words. Our editors accept both agented and unagented material for submission. Click here for our submission guidelines and FAQ.
Grand Central Publishing (formerly Warner Books) came into existence in 1970. It became part of the Time Warner Book Group in 1998 and in 2006 was acquired by Hachette Livre; it is part of the Hachette Book Group USA (HBGUSA). Nicholas Sparks, James Patterson, Sandra Brown and David Baldacci are just a few of the New York Times bestselling authors published by Grand Central Publishing.