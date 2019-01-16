Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

About Worthy Books

Worthy Books is an imprint of the Hachette Nashville division of Hachette Book Group. Worthy is an inspirational adult and children’s book publisher specializing in Christian authors and bestselling nonfiction and fiction books. Worthy focuses on a boutique list of books across a broad spectrum: inspiration, fiction, Bible study, current events, devotion, leadership, biography, and personal growth. Worthy is comprised of three imprints: Worthy Books, Ellie Claire, and WorthyKids/Ideals.

Featured Author

Dr. David Jeremiah
Dr. David Jeremiah is the senior pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church in El Cajon, California. Messages preached in the pulpit at Shadow Mountain form the basis of Turning Point, his international radio and television ministries. The outreach of Turning Point Radio and Television programs is now worldwide. Dr. Jeremiah has authored more than 50 books. Among some of his most recent are: The Coming Economic Armageddon, I Never Thought I’d See the Day, God Loves You: He Always Has—He Always Will, What Are You Afraid of? Facing Down Your Fears With Faith, Agents of the Apocalypse, and Agents of Babylon. In 2013, Dr. Jeremiah published The Jeremiah Study Bible, a comprehensive yet easy-to-understand version that was over 40 years in the making. Dr. Jeremiah is much in demand as a speaker because of his commitment to the truth of the Bible and his special ability to help people understand how to apply biblical principles to everyday living. Dr. and Mrs. Jeremiah are parents of four children and grandparents of twelve.
Featured Author

Jerry Jenkins
Jerry B. Jenkins’s books have sold more than 70 million copies. Twenty-one of his titles have reached the New York Times, USA Today, Publisher’s Weekly, and Wall Street Journal bestseller lists. The phenomenally best-selling Left Behind series inspired a movie starring Nicolas Cage. Jenkins has been featured on the cover of Newsweek and his writing has appeared in Time, Guideposts, Parade and dozens of other periodicals. He and his wife, Dianna, have three grown children and eight grandchildren and live in Colorado.
Featured Author

John Hagee
John Hagee is the author of several New York Times bestsellers, including Four Blood Moons. He is the founder and senior pastor of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, a nondenominational evangelical church with more than 22,000 members. He is the founder and president of John Hagee Ministries, which broadcasts his teachings nationally and internationally through network television and on GETV.org. Pastor Hagee is also the founder and national chairman of Christians United for Israel, the largest Christian pro-Israel organization in the United States with over 5.6 million members. Pastor Hagee and his wife live in San Antonio, Texas.
Featured Author

Don Colbert, M.D.
Dr. Don Colbert has been board-certified in Family Practice, Anti-aging and Integrative medicine for over 25 years. He is a New York Times best-selling author of books such as The Seven Pillars of Health, What Would Jesus Eat, What You Don’t Know May be Killing You, and many more with over 10 million books sold. He is the Medical Director of the Divine Health Wellness Center where he has treated over 50,000 patients. He is also an internationally known expert and prolific speaker on Integrative Medicine. He and his wife, Mary, reside in Orlando, Florida and Dallas, Texas.
