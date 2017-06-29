Seal Press was founded in 1976 and stands as one of the most enduring feminist publishing houses to emerge from the women’s press movement of the 1970s. What began as a letterpress in a Seattle garage has grown to an award-winning publishing house in New York and an imprint of Hachette, the third largest publisher in the world. Seal’s list is devoted to groundbreaking, boldly conceived books that inspire and challenge readers, lift up original voices, and imagine a better future. Publishing highlights include Ijeoma Oluo’s So You Want to Talk About Race, Julia Serano’s Whipping Girl, Michelle Tea’s Valencia, Minda Harts’s The Memo, and Susan Stryker’s Transgender History.