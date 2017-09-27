Emi Ikkanda
Senior Editor
Phone: 212-364-0666
Email: emi.ikkanda@hbgusa.com
Emi Ikkanda joined Seal Press in 2019. She previously worked as an editor at Spiegel & Grau and at Henry Holt & Company. She acquires books on current and global affairs, social justice, race, feminism, history, space, tech, and science. Recent standout titles include Ellen Pao’s memoir of her Silicon Valley gender discrimination case, Reset, soon to be a Shonda Rhimes Netflix show; Carla Power’s yearlong journey through the Quran, If the Oceans Were Ink, a Pulitzer and National Book Award finalist; and Julia Angwin’s New York Times bestseller about online surveillance, Dragnet Nation.