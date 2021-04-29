Who are Seal Press Ambassadors?
Seal Press Ambassadors are US-based influencers interested in reading free, early copies of Seal Press books.
How do Seal Press Ambassadors promote Seal Press books?
Seal Press Ambassadors can share reviews on their social channels, blogs, and/ or podcasts. They may also post reviews on platforms like Goodreads or their favorite retailer’s websites.
Ambassadors receive a quarterly newsletter with the latest Seal Press book news and upcoming new releases. Ambassadors will be asked to select the books they’re most interested in reading.
Why should I apply to join Seal Press Ambassadors?
- Get a first look at Seal Press’s exciting new releases
- Stay in the loop on all Seal Press book news
- Exclusive access to advance copies, book merchandise, and more
- A chance to be featured on Seal Press’s Instagram
- Share groundbreaking, boldly conceived books with your community
How do I join?
- Step 1: Tell us about yourself by completing the application form below
- Step 2: Turn your social profiles to public
- Step 3: Follow us @sealpress on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter
When will I receive my books?
After you apply you'll receive a submission message confirming receipt of your application. Seal Press will aim to send books one month before publication but cannot guarantee you will receive a copy.