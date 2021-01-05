Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodriguez

Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez is a writer and activist working to shift the national conversation on race. She is the founder of Latina Rebels, which boasts over 250,000 followers across social media platforms, and she has appeared on NPR, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Huffington Post Latino Voices, Telemundo, and Univision. She was invited to the Obama White House in 2016 and has spoken at over 100 universities in the past three years, including Princeton, Dartmouth, and Wesleyan. She earned her Masters of Divinity from Vanderbilt University and lives in Nashville, Tennessee.