The Best Periodic Table Books and Flash Cards
One of the fun things about being out of school is getting to choose what you want to learn about. Take science, for instance. Being forced to memorize the periodic table wasn’t easy, but with Theodore Gray’s beautiful book about all 118 elements, learning about what everything is made of has never been so much fun. Or so colorful! There are never-before-seen photographic representations of each element, depictions that are visible to the naked eye.
Theodore Gray’s Periodic Table Books: The Elements Trilogy
Elements
by Theodore Gray
by Nick Mann
This best-selling periodic table book has the elements arranged by order of appearance on the periodic table. And each element has a full spread that includes images of it in various forms. You know what oxygen is, but do you know what it actually looks like in its purest form? (Spoiler: a gorgeous blue.) Also included in the book are facts, figures, and stories of the elements, as well as the atomic weight, density, melting and boiling point, valence, electronegativity, and the year and location in which each element was discovered.
With over one million copies in print, The Elements is an information AU mine. (See what I did there?) And with its beautiful photography and layout, and a tear-out poster of Theodore Gray's visually arresting Photographic Periodic Table, it's the perfect gift for science lovers, photography lovers, or anyone who likes to learn.
Molecules
by Theodore Gray
Photographs by Nick Mann
In this paperback edition of the beloved second book in Theodore Gray’s bestselling (1.5 million copies) Elements trilogy, Gray demonstrates how the elements of the periodic table combine into the molecules that form the things that make up our world.
Molecules is the second book in the million-copy bestselling Elements trilogy. In Molecules, Theodore Gray takes the next step in the story that began with the periodic table in his best-selling book, The Elements: A Visual Exploration of Every Known Atom in the Universe (2015) and culminated with the publication of Reactions: An Illustrated Exploration of Elements, Molecules, and Change in the Universe (2017). Here, he explores through fascinating stories and trademark stunning photography the most interesting, essential, useful, and beautiful of the millions of chemical structures that make up every material in the world.
Gray begins with an explanation of how atoms bond to form molecules and compounds, as well as the difference between organic and inorganic chemistry. He then goes on to explore the vast array of materials molecules can create, including: soaps and solvents; goops and oils; rocks and ores; ropes and fibers; painkillers and dangerous drugs; sweeteners; perfumes and stink bombs; colors and pigments; and controversial compounds including asbestos, CFCs, and thimerosal.
Big, gorgeous photographs, as well as diagrams of the compounds and their chemical bonds, rendered with never before seen beauty, fill the pages and capture molecules in their various states.
It’s the perfect book for his loyal fans who’ve been eager for more and for anyone fascinated with the mysteries of the material world.
Reactions
by Theodore Gray
The long-awaited third installment in Theodore Gray’s iconic Elements trilogy. The first two titles, Elements and Molecules, have sold more than 1.5 million copies worldwide.
With Reactions, bestselling author Theodore Gray continues the journey through our molecular and chemical world that began with the tour de force The Elements and continued with Molecules. In The Elements, Gray gave us a never-before-seen, mesmerizing photographic view of the 118 elements in the periodic table. In Molecules, with the same phenomenal photographic acumen, plus beautifully rendered computer-generated graphics, he showed us how the elements combine to form the content that makes up our universe, from table salt to oxygen to the panoply of colors and smells that surround us.
At last, we’ve reached Reactions, in which Gray once again puts his photography and storytelling to work demonstrating how molecules interact in ways that are essential to our very existence. The book begins with a brief recap of elements and molecules and then goes on to explain important concepts the characterize a chemical reaction, including energy, entropy, and time. It is then organized by type of reaction including chapters such as “Fantastic Reactions and Where to Find Them,” “On the Origin of Light and Color,” “The Boring Chapter,” in which we learn about reactions such as paint drying, grass growing, and water boiling, and “The Need for Speed,” including topics such as weather, ignition, and fire.
The Best Periodic Table Flashcards, Puzzles, Notecards, and More
On top of the worldwide best-selling book, there are several more wonderful items that make great gifts for fans of The Elements, or anyone who enjoys bright colors, science, and learning. Atom to your list! (Sorry not sorry.)
Elements Puzzle
by Theodore Gray
by Nick Mann
This 36″ X 16″ puzzle is a beautiful representation of Theodore Gray's visually stunning periodic table, made of sturdy, high-quality material. The 1000 brightly-colored pieces will provide hours of rewarding entertainment for any puzzle lover.
Photographic Card Deck of The Elements
by Theodore Gray
This periodic table deck features beautiful photographs of all 118 elements in the periodic table. Each 5″ x 5″ card features a full-size image of each element on the front, while the back is packed with information about it, including atomic weight, density, melting and boiling point, valence, and the percent of the element found in the universe, in the Earth’s crust, in oceans, and in humans; graphics show melting/boiling points, density, electron configuration, and atomic radius; and a fascinating fact about the element, as well as the date of its discovery.
There is one card for every element, plus additional cards that explain the arrangement of the periodic table, present the elements sorted by various properties, and suggest activities and uses for the cards. These unique, informative periodic table flashcards are perfect for students learning the elements, people who want to brush up on their knowledge, or anyone who loves the beauty of the natural world.
THE ELEMENTS NOTEBOOKS
by Theodore Gray
This set of paperbound notebooks includes an arresting image from Theodore Gray's The Elements. Each matte varnish cover has a gorgeous photo of one of the three most essential elements in the universe: hydrogen, oxygen, and carbon. Each 48-page notebook is 5.7 x 1 x 7.6 inches, with ivory wood-free paper that is saddle-stitched together. They're the perfect size for pockets, purses, car sun visors, and more!
The Elements Notecards
by Theodore Gray
Show the world what you're made of with this visually appealing notecards. This delightful set has 10 full-color, matte-finish notecards with wood-free paper envelopes. Each box includes five different designs (2 of each), that spell out "Hi!", "Hugs + Kisses", "Miss You", "Thank You" and a full image of Gray's complete photographic periodic table with the message inside, "I think of you, periodically." (That's comedy AU, right there.)
Theodore Gray’s Periodic Table Books for Kids
Theodore Gray's ABC Elements
by Theodore Gray
by Nick Mann
Theodore Gray's My First Elements
by Theodore Gray
About Theodore Gray
Theodore Gray is the author of The Elements, Molecules, and Reactions, as well as Theodore Gray’s Completely Mad Science. He is the creator of the bestselling iPad apps “Elements” and “Molecules,” which have both been named “App of the Week” by Apple and was Director of “Disney Animated” (also honored by Apple as “iPad App of the Year”). Gray appeared on stage with Steve Jobs several times in his capacity as a software creator. He also co-founded Wolfram Research, Inc., makers of the widely-used software Mathematica and the Wolfram Alpha website. He lives in Urbana, Illinois.
About Nick Mann
Nick Mann is the photographer of The Elements: A Visual Exploration of Every Known Atom in the Universe and many more of Theodore Gray’s books and kits. Aside from having photographed more elements and compounds than probably anyone in the world, he is an accomplished landscape, sports, and event photographer. He lives in Urbana, Illinois.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What to Read Next
Liberty Hardy is a Book Riot senior contributing editor, co-host of All the Books, a Book of the Month judge, and above all else, a ravenous reader. She resides in Maine with her cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon. You can see pictures of her cats and book hauls on Twitter @MissLiberty and Instagram @franzencomesalive.