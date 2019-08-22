The Best Periodic Table Books and Flash Cards

In this paperback edition of the beloved second book in Theodore Gray’s bestselling (1.5 million copies) Elements trilogy, Gray demonstrates how the elements of the periodic table combine into the molecules that form the things that make up our world.

Molecules is the second book in the million-copy bestselling Elements trilogy. In Molecules, Theodore Gray takes the next step in the story that began with the periodic table in his best-selling book, The Elements: A Visual Exploration of Every Known Atom in the Universe (2015) and culminated with the publication of Reactions: An Illustrated Exploration of Elements, Molecules, and Change in the Universe (2017). Here, he explores through fascinating stories and trademark stunning photography the most interesting, essential, useful, and beautiful of the millions of chemical structures that make up every material in the world.

Gray begins with an explanation of how atoms bond to form molecules and compounds, as well as the difference between organic and inorganic chemistry. He then goes on to explore the vast array of materials molecules can create, including: soaps and solvents; goops and oils; rocks and ores; ropes and fibers; painkillers and dangerous drugs; sweeteners; perfumes and stink bombs; colors and pigments; and controversial compounds including asbestos, CFCs, and thimerosal.

Big, gorgeous photographs, as well as diagrams of the compounds and their chemical bonds, rendered with never before seen beauty, fill the pages and capture molecules in their various states.

It’s the perfect book for his loyal fans who’ve been eager for more and for anyone fascinated with the mysteries of the material world.