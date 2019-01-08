Theodore Gray's ABC Elements

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A delightful new Elements board book that teaches baby, age 0-3, all about the ABCs and the elements of the periodic table at the same time. With baby-friendly text and big, bright colorful photographs!

ABC ELEMENTS features 26 elements that represent each of the letters of the alphabet-A for Aluminum, B for Bismuth, C for Copper etc. Each letter of the alphabet will be illustrated with a big, beautiful photograph of the element from Theodore Gray’s famous photographic element collection.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Science & Nature / Chemistry

On Sale: September 10th 2019

Price: $8.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780762467013

Theodore Gray is the author of The Elements, Molecules, and Reactions, as well as Theodore Gray’s Completely Mad Science. He is the creator of the bestselling iPad apps “Elements” and “Molecules,” which have both been named “App of the Week” by Apple and was Director of “Disney Animated” (also honored by Apple as “iPad App of the Year”). Gray appeared on stage with Steve Jobs several times in his capacity as a software creator. He also co-founded Wolfram Research, Inc., makers of the widely-used software Mathematica and the Wolfram Alpha website. He lives in Urbana, Illinois.


Nick Mann is a photographer specializing in taking beautiful photos of inanimate objects on black backgrounds. His other work includes The Elements, Molecules, and Reactions. Originally of Urbana, IL, he lives in Champaign, IL and North Liberty, IA, where he is working towards a geology degree at Cornell College.
