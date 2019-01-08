Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Theodore Gray's ABC Elements
Theodore Gray's Entire Collection
Elements
The Elements has become an international sensation, with over one million copies in-print worldwide. An eye-opening, original collection of gorgeous, never-before-seen photographic representations of the…
Molecules
In his highly anticipated sequel to The Elements, Theodore Gray demonstrates how the elements of the periodic table combine to form the molecules that make…
Reactions
The third book in Theodore Gray's bestselling Elements Trilogy, Reactions continues the journey through the world of chemistry that began with his two previous bestselling…
Elements Puzzle
This gorgeous and challenging 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle of Theodore Gray's photographic periodic table is based on the bestseller, The Elements (also published by Black Dog…
Photographic Card Deck of The Elements
A companion to the bestselling book The Elements: A Visual Exploration of Every Known Atom in the Universe, this beautiful photographic card deck features all…
Theodore Gray's Completely Mad Science
The ultimate Theodore Gray collection, Theodore Gray's Completely Mad Science collects every one of Gray's dramatic, visually spectacular, and enlightening scientific experiments into one complete…
Mad Science 2
Best-selling author Theodore Gray is back with all-new, spectacular experiments that demonstrate basic principles of chemistry and physics in thrilling, and memorable ways. For nearly…