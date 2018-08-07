Theodore Gray's My First Elements
Theodore Gray's My First Elements

by Theodore Gray

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780762494323

USD: $8.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: April 2nd 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Science & Nature / Chemistry

PAGE COUNT: 20

Introduce Baby to the wonderful, colorful elements that make up his or her world!

This board book for babies, ages 6 months to 3 years, features big, bold, and bright photography from Theodore Gray’s bestselling adult book The Elements, paired with delightful, baby-friendly text. My First Elementsincludes 10 elements, one per spread. Each spread features a big photograph of the element on one page, such as an iron horseshoe or nugget of gold. The opposite page shows photographs of the places in baby’s world where the element is found from balloons for helium to a swimming pool for chlorine to seaweed for iodine.

Meet The Author: Theodore Gray

Theodore Gray is the author of The Elements, Molecules, and Reactions, as well as Theodore Gray's Completely Mad Science. He is the creator of the bestselling iPad apps "Elements" and "Molecules," which have both been named App of the Week by Apple, and was the director of "Disney Animated" (also honored by Apple as iPad App of the Year). Gray appeared onstage with Steve Jobs several times in his capacity as a software creator. He also co-founded Wolfram Research, Inc., makers of the widely used software Mathematica and the Wolfram Alpha website. He lives in Urbana, Illinois.

Nick Mann is a photographer specializing in taking beautiful photos of inanimate objects on black backgrounds. His other work includes The Elements, Molecules, and Reactions. Originally of Urbana, Illinois, he lives in Champaign, Illinois.

