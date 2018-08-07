Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Theodore Gray's My First Elements

Theodore Gray's My First Elements

by

Introduce Baby to the wonderful, colorful elements that make up his or her world!

This board book for babies, ages 6 months to 3 years, features big, bold, and bright photography from Theodore Gray’s bestselling adult book The Elements, paired with delightful, baby-friendly text. My First Elements includes 10 elements, one per spread. Each spread features a big photograph of the element on one page, such as an iron horseshoe or nugget of gold. The opposite page shows photographs of the places in baby’s world where the element is found from balloons for helium to a swimming pool for chlorine to seaweed for iodine.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Science & Nature / Chemistry

On Sale: April 23rd 2019

Price: $7.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780762494927

Black Dog and Leventhal Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Order from your favorite bookstore

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Apple Books
Google Play
Kobo
Ebooks.com

Meet The Author: Theodore Gray

Theodore Gray is the author of The Elements, Molecules, and Reactions, as well as Theodore Gray’s Completely Mad Science and How Things Work. He is the creator of the bestselling iPad apps “Elements” and “Molecules,” which have both been named “App of the Week” by Apple. Gray appeared on stage with Steve Jobs several times in his capacity as a software creator. He also co-founded Wolfram Research, Inc., makers of the widely-used software Mathematica and the Wolfram Alpha website. He lives in Urbana, Illinois.

Nick Mann is a photographer specializing in taking beautiful photos of inanimate objects on black backgrounds. His other work includes Molecules, Reactions and How Things Work. Originally of Urbana, IL, he now lives in Champaign, IL and North Liberty, IA, where he is working towards a geology degree at Cornell College.

Discover More

Baby Elements