Theodore Gray's My First Elements

Introduce Baby to the wonderful, colorful elements that make up his or her world!





This board book for babies, ages 6 months to 3 years, features big, bold, and bright photography from Theodore Gray’s bestselling adult book The Elements, paired with delightful, baby-friendly text. My First Elements includes 10 elements, one per spread. Each spread features a big photograph of the element on one page, such as an iron horseshoe or nugget of gold. The opposite page shows photographs of the places in baby’s world where the element is found from balloons for helium to a swimming pool for chlorine to seaweed for iodine.