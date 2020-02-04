Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Kid's Book of the Elements

An Awesome Introduction to Every Known Atom in the Universe

A fun, fascinating, and amazingly photographic exploration of the periodic table, for curious kids who want to understand how atoms and elements make up everything in the universe. Created by Theodore Gray, bestselling author of The Elements, especially for kids ages 6 to 9.
Includes 120 tear out element cards so kids can play with and arrange the periodic table all on their own!

In this very special kids’ edition of Theodore Gray’s The Elements, budding scientists, ages 6 to 9, will learn all about every element in the periodic table from the first element, Hydrogen (1), to the very last element, Oganesson (118). Filled with great big colorful photographs and fun facts for every element, The Kid’s Book of The Elements is the perfect introduction to the fascinating world of chemistry and visual/tactile-based STEM/STEAM learning. This edition also includes 120 sturdy tear-out cards of each element for kids to play with and arrange on their own.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Science & Nature / Chemistry

On Sale: October 20th 2020

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9780762470785

Black Dog and Leventhal Logo
What's Inside

Reader Reviews