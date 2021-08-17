The Ultimate List of Back-to-School Books for Kids
How does summer always go by so fast? For kids especially, the end of summer can be a bummer. Of course, there are some kids who love the excitement of going back to school, back-to-school shopping, and getting ready for the first day of school. But for all the other kids out there? They might need a little something to help them get more excited and curious about what a new year of school could bring. The following back to school books will help set the stage for an excellent first day of school (and beyond).
The Color Monster Goes to School
by Anna Llenas
If kids are feeling a little nervous about going back to school this fall, they might find something familiar in The Color Monster Goes to School by Anna Llenas. The Color Monster is going to school for the first time, but he's not even sure of what school is! Thankfully, with the guidance of his young friend, the Color Monster is able to make friends and have fun at school. And he can't wait for the next day!
Daddy's Back-to-School Shopping Adventure
by Alan Lawrence Sitomer
Illustrated by Abby Carter
Back-to-school shopping is an art. Some people see a back-to-school shopping list as a definite checklist. Others see it as more of a guideline. With Daddy's Back-to-School Shopping Adventure, the shopping list is a loose guideline with plenty of room for surprises and, of course, adventure. Join Daddy, Jake, and Jenny as they pick out fun school supplies while Mommy is off shopping in another part of the store.
The School Book
by Todd Parr
In The School Book, New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr introduces readers to all of the fun and exciting things you can do at school. Going back to school can be a source of anxiety for lots of kids, but with colorful images and plenty of playfulness, this book explores the fun sense of community, learning, sharing, and understanding that makes school so special.
Roar and Sparkles Go to School
by Sarah Beth Durst
Illustrated by Ben Whitehouse
The first day of school can be scary, even for dragons! But in Roar and Sparkles Go to School, big sister Sparkles is there to help her little brother Roar get through it. She reassures Roar that school is a fun place to meet new friends, learn new things, and play games. And with the support of a sibling, the first day of school will be a breeze!
Fall is for School
Illustrated by Robert Neubecker
by Robert Neubecker
Fall is for School by Robert Neubecker is the sequel to Winter is for Snow. Like its predecessor, this book is filled with beautiful illustrations and expressive rhymes all about the seasons and two seasonally-opposed siblings. In this book, Sister is excited to go back to school, but Brother is not so sure. But by the end of this book, they're both ready to embrace the new season.
My First Day of School
by Michelle Medlock Adams
Part of what makes the first day of school so scary for young kids is that they have no idea what to expect. My First Day of School is a board book that helps give first-time students, from preschoolers to kindergartners, an idea how how their first day will go. By the end of this story, young students will be excited about what's to come.
Birdie's First Day of School
by Sujean Rim
In Birdie's First Day of School, Birdie, everyone's favorite little fashionista is getting ready for her first day of school. And she has soooo many questions! How should she prepare for class? What should she bring? What will her teacher be like? And most importantly, what should she wear?! In this gorgeously illustrated story, Birdie discovers all the wonders and excitement of school.
