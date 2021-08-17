The Ultimate List of Back-to-School Books for Kids

How does summer always go by so fast? For kids especially, the end of summer can be a bummer. Of course, there are some kids who love the excitement of going back to school, back-to-school shopping, and getting ready for the first day of school. But for all the other kids out there? They might need a little something to help them get more excited and curious about what a new year of school could bring. The following back to school books will help set the stage for an excellent first day of school (and beyond).

Daddy's Back-to-School Shopping Adventure Back-to-school shopping is an art. Some people see a back-to-school shopping list as a definite checklist. Others see it as more of a guideline. With Daddy's Back-to-School Shopping Adventure, the shopping list is a loose guideline with plenty of room for surprises and, of course, adventure. Join Daddy, Jake, and Jenny as they pick out fun school supplies while Mommy is off shopping in another part of the store.

The School Book In The School Book, New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr introduces readers to all of the fun and exciting things you can do at school. Going back to school can be a source of anxiety for lots of kids, but with colorful images and plenty of playfulness, this book explores the fun sense of community, learning, sharing, and understanding that makes school so special.

Fall is for School Fall is for School by Robert Neubecker is the sequel to Winter is for Snow. Like its predecessor, this book is filled with beautiful illustrations and expressive rhymes all about the seasons and two seasonally-opposed siblings. In this book, Sister is excited to go back to school, but Brother is not so sure. But by the end of this book, they're both ready to embrace the new season.

