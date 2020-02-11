Robert Neubecker (www.neubecker.com) is a regular contributor to Slate.com, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times. His many books include Fall is for School and Wow! City!, an American Library Association Notable book for 2005. He has recently illustrated Keith Haring: The Boy Who Just Kept Drawing by Kay Haring. A longtime New Yorker, Robert now lives with his growing family and the occasional moose on Iron Mountain in Park City, Utah.