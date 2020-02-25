Fall is for School

In this exuberant sequel to Winter is for Snow, the two seasonally-opposed siblings face the end of summer with both joy and dread. But as Sister shares her enthusiasm for fall, school, and everything they encompass, Brother’s own excitement grows in this celebratory picturebook. Robert Neubecker’s expressive illustrations and buoyant rhymes will encourage even the most reluctant school-goers to embrace the start of a new season!

Praise for Winter is for Snow



* “Neubecker’s snow-laden illustrations are crammed with activity while also revealing a certain emotional thawing.”

–Publishers Weekly, starred review



“Neubecker’s signature style and brightly colored illustrations are, as always, childcentered and detailed. A rhyming, rollicking salute to the coldest season.”

–Booklist

Fall is time for turning leaves,The weather’s growing cool.Fall is here! Come on with me!It’s time to go to school.