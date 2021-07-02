Family Reads: Ready for Back-To-School?
Back-To-Learning
August usually means it’s back-to-school for a lot of families, but this year back-to-school could look a little different. From masks to online learning, all the new changes to your usual routine might be difficult. So we’ve got books to help you ease the transition back-to-learning!
To Share
Math + Magic = chaos. A zany book about counting!
Puppies, frogs, peanut butter and jelly, and, of course, a rabbit and a hat appear and disappear in this funny, fast-paced story.
For Your Kids
For Teens
Mean Girls meets the debate team in this fish-out-of-water story about a teen girl determined to sabotage the elitist speech team at her new school.
For Kids
The Magical Yet is the perfect tool for parents and educators to turn a negative into a positive when helping children cope with the inevitable difficult learning moments we all face.
For Little Kids
The first day of school can be scary but Roar and Sparkles the dragons will help kids get over their fears of a new experience.
For Babies
Kids learning to read can’t resist these interactive flaps and adorable illustrations. A is for Alligator, B is for Bunny–the fun and learning never stops with these delightful animal buddies!
For You
The guide for every grownup to show kids that their voice matters.
Teacher and author, Kyle Schwartz, equips both teachers and parents to help children stand up for what they believe is right and make value-driven decisions.
Back-to-(Virtual) School Checklist
Even though going back to school this fall is going to look different than any year we’ve ever had, here is a list of things you and your kid can do to make this first day feel like any other.
Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Picture Books
Kids don’t often get to see how amazing these things can be–but have no fear, we have a way that might help.