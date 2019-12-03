Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Magical Yet

The Magical Yet

by

Illustrated by

This Yet finds a way, even when you don’t,
And, Yet knows you will, when you think you won’t.

Each of us, from the day we’re born, is accompanied by a special companion–the Yet. Can’t tie your shoes? Yet! Can’t ride a bike? Yet! Can’t play the bassoon? Don’t worry, Yet is there to help you out.

Told in tight rhyme reminiscent of the great Dr. Seuss himself, this rollicking, inspirational picturebook is perfect for every kid who is frustrated by what they can’t do . . . YET!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / New Experience

On Sale: April 14th 2020

Price: $17.99 / $23.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368025621

Hardcover
What's Inside

