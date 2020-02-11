Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Angela DiTerlizzi
Angela DiTerlizzi never forgets her Magical Yet, especially when she wrote more than ten drafts to get this book just right. She’s written other books, too, including Just Add Glitter, Some Bugs, Some Pets, and Baby Love. She lives with her husband, best-selling author-illustrator Tony DiTerlizzi, and their daughter in Amherst, Massachusetts. Visit her online at angeladiterlizzi.com.
Lorena Alvarez was born and raised in Bogotá, Colombia, and studied graphic design at the Universidad Nacional de Colombia. She has illustrated for children’s books (including the Carmen series by Anika Denise and Nightlights, a comic book which Lorena also wrote), independent publications, advertising, and fashion magazines. Since 2008, she has been part of La Procesión Puppet Club, an experimental puppetry group of illustrators and visual artists. Visit her online at lorenaalvarez.com.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use